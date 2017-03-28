Deputies bust up mail theft ring with nearly 400 victims

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, working closely with Post Falls Police, Coeur d'Alene Police, and deputies in Bonner and Spokane Counties, as well as the US Postal Inspector's Office, has broken up a mail theft ring involving nearly 400 victims in Kootenai County and approximately 70 separate cases.

Starting in November 2016, Kootenai County experienced a rash of mail thefts throughout the county, with most of them happening around Athol and Hauser Lake. The mail being stolen contained checks, packages, and titles among other things. The stolen checks were then being fraudulently cashed at various places around Kootenai County. The estimated value of the stolen checks and packages is about $50,000.

Detectives were quickly able to find the person suspected of cashing the checks, but it was discovered that the crime spree involved a large number of other suspects. Investigators put in hours of work and have charged five people with committing the crimes. Deputies say that as the case continues to develop, more people involved will likely face charges.

Deputies have identified the primary suspect in the case as 34-year-old David T. Perry of Post Falls. Perry has been charged with 65 counts of felony Grand Theft, and theft of a firearm. Deputies are still searching for Perry and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. Perry has a lengthy criminal history. Anyone with information about where he is is asked to contact the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office at 208-446-1300.

Four other people have been charged for their involvement. Nathaniel J. Taylor of Post Falls has been charged with grand theft and burglary. Taylor has a previous criminal history of Lewd Conduct with a Minor, drugs and probation violations.

Justin A. Kretchmar, also of Post Falls, has been charged with grand theft for his involvement. His previous criminal history includes burglary and grand theft.

Marcus S. Hawkins of Rathdrum has been charged with burglary and grand theft as well as forgery. Hawkins has a previous criminal history including Cruelty to Children, domestic battery, probation violations and petit theft.

The final person charged at this time has been identified as Kellie E. Mann of Dickson, North Dakota. Mann was charged with grand theft and passing fictitious checks.

Taylor, Kretchmar, Hawkins and Mann are currently incarcerated or have already pleaded guilty to their charges according to deputies.