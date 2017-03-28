Sharkey no longer Ferris High School head football coach following allegations

Sharkey no longer Ferris High School head football coach following allegationsPosted: Updated:
Pregnant teen charged after killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
HALSTAD, Minn. - A Minnesota woman charged in the fatal shooting of her boyfriend told authorities it was a video stunt gone wrong. Monalisa Perez, of Halstad, was charged Wednesday with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Pedro Ruiz III. According to a criminal complaint, the 19-year-old Perez told authorities Ruiz wanted to make a YouTube video of her shooting a bullet into a book he was holding against his chest.>>
Spokane Police find body of teenage boy in Hangman Valley area
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say officers found the body of a teenage boy in the Hangman Valley area early Wednesday morning. Officer Ben Green would not give an exact location where the body was found, but did say family reported the boy missing earlier in the day. Officers would not officially identify the young man, but according to The Spokesman Review, who cited SPD, it appears he committed suicide.>>
Spokane jury finds Donna Perry guilty on all three counts of murder
SPOKANE, Wash. - The jury has found Donna Perry guilty on all three counts of first-degree murder. Donna Perry, formerly Douglas Perry, is a 65-year-old transgender woman charged with first-degree murder in the killings of 26-year-old Yolanda A. Sapp, 34-year-old Nickie I. Lowe, and 38-year-old Kathy A. Brisbois.>>
Neighbors work together to bust burglar in West Central Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - A burglar in Spokane got way more than he anticipated Wednesday when he picked the wrong neighborhood to target. Two men in the West Central neighborhood take their neighborhood watch to a whole new level. It's been a rough few weeks for Dominic Hoag and his family.>>
Woman, horse die in head-on collision with gravel truck
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) - Authorities say an Idaho Falls woman is dead after a head-on collision in a construction zone south of Idaho Falls. An Idaho State Police news release says 65-year-old Shirley Williams was driving in a pickup truck pulling a horse trailer on Wednesday when a man driving an empty gravel truck veered into oncoming traffic hitting Williams' truck head-on. The male driver also crashed into Williams' horse trailer and another car behind him.>>
Post Falls family says they're gravely concerned for missing daughter
POST FALLS, Idaho - "We want you back home and we want you safe,” Dave Bennett said. An emotional plea from Dave Bennett. “You've got a whole family, literally thousands of people, not just your immediate family who are in grave concern for you right now and love you so much and are so worried about you,” he said. It’ll be two weeks this Friday since Bennett last saw his daughter.>>
Coeur d'Alene construction on hold for the holiday
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - If you’re headed to the Lake City this weekend, you’re in luck! The orange con derby around Coeur d’Alene will be put on hold. Drivers can expect less of a headache getting around the construction that has clogged the city for the early part of this summer. Both projects that are being done by the city and the Idaho Transportation Department will take a break for the holiday. According to ITD, workers will take their>>
Hooligan Island breaking city rules
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The battle over a floating swim-gym on Lake Coeur d’Alene wages on. The city says they were told by the owners of Hooligan Island that they would take it away and would be leaving town for the summer. Well, it’s still out there and the city says the company has been ferrying customers out to the island. A statement from the city of Coeur d’Alene outlines the owners of Hooligan Island were ferrying customers>>
Tree snaps in half, narrowly missing teen
SPOKANE, Wash. - It was the closest of calls. A tree snaps in half, narrowly missing the teen who was doing yard work below. This happened near Whitworth University on Wednesday evening around 5 p.m. Josh Dixon says he was doing yard work with his dad and was moving a trash bin around the corner of the home. “I heard a crack from the tree and I look up and I see it starting to fall so I run over to this fence,” he says. He was sitting on>>
Spokane Valley musician loses every instrument he’s ever owned in garage fire
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley man has lost 47-years worth of instruments after his garage caught fire two weeks ago. Chris Rieser, 63, says neighbors alerted him to the fire on June 16th. “We didn’t smell it, we didn’t hear it,” said Rieser. “When I stuck my head around the corner on the front porch the heat just hit me.” Both of Rieser’s custom drum sets, a set he’s had since he was 13-years-old, mixers, soundboards, lights>>
What fireworks can you legally light in the state?
SPOKANE, Wash. - Bring out the red, white and blue! The Fourth of July is right around the corner but how can you be safe and what are you allowed to use legally for fireworks? According to the Washington State Fire Marshal's Office, you can use ground spinners, a dipped stick sparkler and a cone fountain. Click here for a full legal list. Don't get carried away however. You cannot use firecrackers or sky rockets or bottle rockets. However, those>>
Lawsuit filed against Spokane water rates
SPOKANE, Wash. - Three different people have filed a lawsuit against the city of Spokane, claiming that they've been over charged in water bills. The class action lawsuit was filed earlier on Thursday. They're looking for $30 million. The claim is also filed on behalf of 6,000 Spokane County residents who have been over-charged for water services. Attorney Bob Dunn says these Spokane County residents are paying double the amount for using>>
The Latest: Gov. Inslee asks state parks to stay open Friday
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - The Latest on budget negotiations at the Washington state Legislature (all times local): 5:57 p.m. Gov. Inslee has asked state parks to remain open Friday as lawmakers move closer to moving a new state budget. Originally state park officials said because they need time to prepare the parks for closure, they needed to shutter them a day before a potential partial government shutdown. That would have meant that park>>
West Nile virus found in mosquitoes in Yakima County
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Health officials say West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in Yakima County. The Washington state Department of Health said Thursday it's the first confirmed detection in the state this year. Last year, nine people in Washington were reported to have contracted West Nile. Officials say the majority of people infected with the disease do not get sick. About one in five will develop a fever or other symptoms that go away without medical treatment.>>
Crews search for Union Gap woman missing west of Naches
NACHES, Wash. (AP) - Crews are searching for a Union Gap woman missing for almost a week in rough terrain west of Naches. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports that 20-year-old Kaylean Johnson was last seen riding a motorcycle with a 61-year-old Yakima man near the Little Naches campground, off Highway 410 east of Mount Rainier National Park. The man, Patrick Frawley, was found along the highway Monday, disoriented and dehydrated.>>
Humane Society helps cats find their freedom for Independence Day
SPOKANE, Wash. Help the animals of the Spokane Humane Society celebrate freedom this Independence Day. Adoption fees are waived on adult cats July 1-4. All animals at the Spokane Humane Society are up to date on vaccinations, spayed or neutered, and are microchipped. The Humane Society has a large variety of sizes, colors, and personalities to help you find your 'purr'fect match. Cats will be available at the mail facility at 6007 N>>
