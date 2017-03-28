Community comes together for for mother killed in Highway 395 crash

Update:

Friends and family of Elizabeth Knudsen are arranging her funeral following a deadly crash on Highway 395 Tuesday night.

Her daughters are both currently in the hospital. One of them only sustained minor injuries, while the other remains in a coma.

The family is asking for help with the cost of the funeral and medical bills.

If you would like to help, click here: https://www.gofundme.com/lizzie-knudsen-memorial-fund

______

Previous Coverage:

Troopers are still investigating a fatal crash on Highway 395 at Dahl Road in Deer Park.

According to troopers on scene, a woman was in a red hatchback car driving northbound on Highway 395 with two small children in the car. A Ford pickup driven by a 16-year-old boy was crossing the highway at Dahl Road when his truck stalled. Troopers say that when the pickup driver got his truck running again, it jolted forward and hit the hatchback.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. The pickup driver and the two children were taken to the hospital for medical attention. The conditions of the other driver and the two children are not known as of Tuesday evening.

Troopers do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

No one involved in the crash has been identified by Washington State Patrol.

_______

Washington State Patrol troopers and fire crews were on the scene of a fatal crash on Highway 395 at Dahl Road Tuesday evening.

Trooper Jeff Sevigney with WSP reports the two-car crash was fatal. They ask that drivers avoid the area if possible while the investigation continues.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. We will update you as soon as we have more information confirmed.