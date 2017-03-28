Colville Tribal Police searching for missing 83-year-old woman - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Colville Tribal Police searching for missing 83-year-old woman

Posted: Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
Connect
INCHELIUM, Wash -

Police and Washington State Patrol have issued a LEAP alert for a missing and endangered 83 year-old woman.

Estelle Lois Abbott was last seen Monday morning on Grand Louis Road in Inchelium, Wash. She left her home with a tan or grey pitbull to check the mail and walk the dog. She has not returned home.

Abbott suffers from Alzheimer's.

She's described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and 150 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a red sweater and blue jeans.

If you have any information about where Abbott could be, you're asked to call Colville Tribal Police at 509-634-2472 or 911 immediately.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Pregnant teen charged after killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt

    Pregnant teen charged after killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt

    Thursday, June 29 2017 1:18 PM EDT2017-06-29 17:18:24 GMT

    HALSTAD, Minn. - A Minnesota woman charged in the fatal shooting of her boyfriend told authorities it was a video stunt gone wrong. Monalisa Perez, of Halstad, was charged Wednesday with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Pedro Ruiz III. According to a criminal complaint, the 19-year-old Perez told authorities Ruiz wanted to make a YouTube video of her shooting a bullet into a book he was holding against his chest. 

    >>

    HALSTAD, Minn. - A Minnesota woman charged in the fatal shooting of her boyfriend told authorities it was a video stunt gone wrong. Monalisa Perez, of Halstad, was charged Wednesday with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Pedro Ruiz III. According to a criminal complaint, the 19-year-old Perez told authorities Ruiz wanted to make a YouTube video of her shooting a bullet into a book he was holding against his chest. 

    >>

  • Spokane Police find body of teenage boy in Hangman Valley area

    Spokane Police find body of teenage boy in Hangman Valley area

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 7:46 PM EDT2017-06-28 23:46:32 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say officers found the body of a teenage boy in the Hangman Valley area early Wednesday morning. Officer Ben Green would not give an exact location where the body was found, but did say family reported the boy missing earlier in the day. Officers would not officially identify the young man, but according to The Spokesman Review, who cited SPD, it appears he committed suicide. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say officers found the body of a teenage boy in the Hangman Valley area early Wednesday morning. Officer Ben Green would not give an exact location where the body was found, but did say family reported the boy missing earlier in the day. Officers would not officially identify the young man, but according to The Spokesman Review, who cited SPD, it appears he committed suicide. 

    >>

  • Spokane jury finds Donna Perry guilty on all three counts of murder

    Spokane jury finds Donna Perry guilty on all three counts of murder

    Thursday, June 29 2017 2:33 PM EDT2017-06-29 18:33:43 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The jury has found Donna Perry guilty on all three counts of first-degree murder. Donna Perry, formerly Douglas Perry, is a 65-year-old transgender woman charged with first-degree murder in the killings of 26-year-old Yolanda A. Sapp, 34-year-old Nickie I. Lowe, and 38-year-old Kathy A. Brisbois.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The jury has found Donna Perry guilty on all three counts of first-degree murder. Donna Perry, formerly Douglas Perry, is a 65-year-old transgender woman charged with first-degree murder in the killings of 26-year-old Yolanda A. Sapp, 34-year-old Nickie I. Lowe, and 38-year-old Kathy A. Brisbois.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Lottery in crosshairs of shutdown

    Lottery in crosshairs of shutdown

    Friday, June 30 2017 2:30 AM EDT2017-06-30 06:30:11 GMT
    Lottery to face potential shutdownLottery to face potential shutdown

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Jim Simmons has been playing the lottery for many years and has stacks to prove it. When Jim went into the Flying J on Geiger Boulevard to get lottery tickets for Friday and Saturday's drawing the odd's were against him. "I bought our match four for tonight and I was going to go ahead and pick up our mega millions and powerball that we buy and they said we can't sell them," said Jim. The reason? The state is facing a 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Jim Simmons has been playing the lottery for many years and has stacks to prove it. When Jim went into the Flying J on Geiger Boulevard to get lottery tickets for Friday and Saturday's drawing the odd's were against him. "I bought our match four for tonight and I was going to go ahead and pick up our mega millions and powerball that we buy and they said we can't sell them," said Jim. The reason? The state is facing a 

    >>

  • Latest information on Inland Northwest wildfires

    Latest information on Inland Northwest wildfires

    Friday, June 30 2017 2:08 AM EDT2017-06-30 06:08:10 GMT

    Updated: June 29, 2017 at 9 p.m. Spartan Fire: Containment: 60% Acres: 9,000 Cause: Lightning Location: 9 miles SE of Wenatchee  Total Personnel: 50 Fuels/Topography: Grass, brushy fuels *Evacuations*  Chelan County Level 2 evacuations have been downgraded to Level 1 for Colockum Road, Kingsburg Road, Moses Carr Road, Ingersoll Road, and Tarpiscan Road.  Sutherland Canyon Fire: Containment: 20% Acres: 47,500 Cause: Lightning Location: 6 miles...

    >>

    Updated: June 29, 2017 at 9 p.m. Spartan Fire: Containment: 60% Acres: 9,000 Cause: Lightning Location: 9 miles SE of Wenatchee  Total Personnel: 50 Fuels/Topography: Grass, brushy fuels *Evacuations*  Chelan County Level 2 evacuations have been downgraded to Level 1 for Colockum Road, Kingsburg Road, Moses Carr Road, Ingersoll Road, and Tarpiscan Road.  Sutherland Canyon Fire: Containment: 20% Acres: 47,500 Cause: Lightning Location: 6 miles...

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories from Thursday, June 29th

    Mad Minute stories from Thursday, June 29th

    Thursday, June 29 2017 5:32 PM EDT2017-06-29 21:32:00 GMT
    Mad Minute for 12/30/16Mad Minute for 12/30/16

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, June 29th .

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, June 29th .

    >>
    •   