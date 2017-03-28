Colville Tribal Police searching for missing 83-year-old woman

Police and Washington State Patrol have issued a LEAP alert for a missing and endangered 83 year-old woman.

Estelle Lois Abbott was last seen Monday morning on Grand Louis Road in Inchelium, Wash. She left her home with a tan or grey pitbull to check the mail and walk the dog. She has not returned home.

Abbott suffers from Alzheimer's.

She's described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and 150 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a red sweater and blue jeans.

If you have any information about where Abbott could be, you're asked to call Colville Tribal Police at 509-634-2472 or 911 immediately.