Former Airway Heights corrections officer found guilty of robbery

A jury has found a former Corrections Officer guilty as charged following an armed robbery several months ago in Cheney.

Jeff Pool was arrested over the summer for allegedly robbing a Cheney Dollar Tree. Records show the store had been robbed twice. Pool entered a plea of not guilty back in July. Police believe Pool used a gun and zip ties during the robbery.

Pool was arrested as he arrived for his shift at the Airway Heights Prison. DOC officials say they are assisting Cheney PD in this investigation.

Pool had worked as a corrections officer since 2015.

Jeff Pool's father Larry said shortly after his son's arrest that their family was shocked. He told KHQ's Hayley Guenthner back in July that his son is a "good man.

"My wife and I looked at each other and said this isn't Jeff," Larry said. "He's got too much going for him. He's got his career, he's building a house. This is just so out of character for him."

Pool will be sentenced April 20th.