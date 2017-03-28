This fan has been collecting Zags shirts for 20 years - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

This fan has been collecting Zags shirts for 20 years

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Zag fans are showing their support any way they can. One man wants to make sure that wherever he goes, people know about Gonzaga.

Ondrej Dezarn has filled his home with Zags shirts.

“I'm a big shirt collector,” he says with a laugh. “I've gotten one Gonzaga shirt pretty much every year over the past 22 years.”

He's been a fan since moving to Spokane, watching the growth of the program and of the athletes. And he wants everyone to know it. That's why getting these shirts are so important to him.

“Every time I go somewhere I'm wearing something Gonzaga,” he says. “It's your way of being able to experience that with the team. You know? Because you put the shirts on, you go out and you're representing your team.”

His most recent and proudest addition is the Final Four shirt. He made sure he was in line Sunday to get it. And according to Ondrej, his collection isn’t done growing yet this season.

“I can't wait until Saturday when I can go down to get the national championship T-Shirt because I know that's coming,” he says. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Pregnant teen charged after killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt

    Pregnant teen charged after killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt

    Thursday, June 29 2017 1:18 PM EDT2017-06-29 17:18:24 GMT

    HALSTAD, Minn. - A Minnesota woman charged in the fatal shooting of her boyfriend told authorities it was a video stunt gone wrong. Monalisa Perez, of Halstad, was charged Wednesday with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Pedro Ruiz III. According to a criminal complaint, the 19-year-old Perez told authorities Ruiz wanted to make a YouTube video of her shooting a bullet into a book he was holding against his chest. 

    >>

    HALSTAD, Minn. - A Minnesota woman charged in the fatal shooting of her boyfriend told authorities it was a video stunt gone wrong. Monalisa Perez, of Halstad, was charged Wednesday with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Pedro Ruiz III. According to a criminal complaint, the 19-year-old Perez told authorities Ruiz wanted to make a YouTube video of her shooting a bullet into a book he was holding against his chest. 

    >>

  • Spokane jury finds Donna Perry guilty on all three counts of murder

    Spokane jury finds Donna Perry guilty on all three counts of murder

    Thursday, June 29 2017 2:33 PM EDT2017-06-29 18:33:43 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The jury has found Donna Perry guilty on all three counts of first-degree murder. Donna Perry, formerly Douglas Perry, is a 65-year-old transgender woman charged with first-degree murder in the killings of 26-year-old Yolanda A. Sapp, 34-year-old Nickie I. Lowe, and 38-year-old Kathy A. Brisbois.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The jury has found Donna Perry guilty on all three counts of first-degree murder. Donna Perry, formerly Douglas Perry, is a 65-year-old transgender woman charged with first-degree murder in the killings of 26-year-old Yolanda A. Sapp, 34-year-old Nickie I. Lowe, and 38-year-old Kathy A. Brisbois.

    >>

  • Hooligan Island breaking city rules

    Hooligan Island breaking city rules

    Thursday, June 29 2017 11:34 PM EDT2017-06-30 03:34:22 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The battle over a floating swim-gym on Lake Coeur d’Alene wages on. The city says they were told by the owners of Hooligan Island that they would take it away and would be leaving town for the summer. Well, it’s still out there and the city says the company has been ferrying customers out to the island. A statement from the city of Coeur d’Alene outlines the owners of Hooligan Island were ferrying customers 

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The battle over a floating swim-gym on Lake Coeur d’Alene wages on. The city says they were told by the owners of Hooligan Island that they would take it away and would be leaving town for the summer. Well, it’s still out there and the city says the company has been ferrying customers out to the island. A statement from the city of Coeur d’Alene outlines the owners of Hooligan Island were ferrying customers 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Lottery in crosshairs of shutdown

    Lottery in crosshairs of shutdown

    Friday, June 30 2017 2:30 AM EDT2017-06-30 06:30:11 GMT
    Lottery to face potential shutdownLottery to face potential shutdown

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Jim Simmons has been playing the lottery for many years and has stacks to prove it. When Jim went into the Flying J on Geiger Boulevard to get lottery tickets for Friday and Saturday's drawing the odd's were against him. "I bought our match four for tonight and I was going to go ahead and pick up our mega millions and powerball that we buy and they said we can't sell them," said Jim. The reason? The state is facing a 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Jim Simmons has been playing the lottery for many years and has stacks to prove it. When Jim went into the Flying J on Geiger Boulevard to get lottery tickets for Friday and Saturday's drawing the odd's were against him. "I bought our match four for tonight and I was going to go ahead and pick up our mega millions and powerball that we buy and they said we can't sell them," said Jim. The reason? The state is facing a 

    >>

  • Latest information on Inland Northwest wildfires

    Latest information on Inland Northwest wildfires

    Friday, June 30 2017 2:08 AM EDT2017-06-30 06:08:10 GMT

    Updated: June 29, 2017 at 9 p.m. Spartan Fire: Containment: 60% Acres: 9,000 Cause: Lightning Location: 9 miles SE of Wenatchee  Total Personnel: 50 Fuels/Topography: Grass, brushy fuels *Evacuations*  Chelan County Level 2 evacuations have been downgraded to Level 1 for Colockum Road, Kingsburg Road, Moses Carr Road, Ingersoll Road, and Tarpiscan Road.  Sutherland Canyon Fire: Containment: 20% Acres: 47,500 Cause: Lightning Location: 6 miles...

    >>

    Updated: June 29, 2017 at 9 p.m. Spartan Fire: Containment: 60% Acres: 9,000 Cause: Lightning Location: 9 miles SE of Wenatchee  Total Personnel: 50 Fuels/Topography: Grass, brushy fuels *Evacuations*  Chelan County Level 2 evacuations have been downgraded to Level 1 for Colockum Road, Kingsburg Road, Moses Carr Road, Ingersoll Road, and Tarpiscan Road.  Sutherland Canyon Fire: Containment: 20% Acres: 47,500 Cause: Lightning Location: 6 miles...

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories from Thursday, June 29th

    Mad Minute stories from Thursday, June 29th

    Thursday, June 29 2017 5:32 PM EDT2017-06-29 21:32:00 GMT
    Mad Minute for 12/30/16Mad Minute for 12/30/16

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, June 29th .

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, June 29th .

    >>
    •   