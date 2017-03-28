NCAA Tournament brings love of basketball to Phoenix

NCAA Tournament brings love of basketball to PhoenixPosted: Updated:
Pregnant teen charged after killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
HALSTAD, Minn. - A Minnesota woman charged in the fatal shooting of her boyfriend told authorities it was a video stunt gone wrong. Monalisa Perez, of Halstad, was charged Wednesday with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Pedro Ruiz III. According to a criminal complaint, the 19-year-old Perez told authorities Ruiz wanted to make a YouTube video of her shooting a bullet into a book he was holding against his chest.>>
Spokane jury finds Donna Perry guilty on all three counts of murder
SPOKANE, Wash. - The jury has found Donna Perry guilty on all three counts of first-degree murder. Donna Perry, formerly Douglas Perry, is a 65-year-old transgender woman charged with first-degree murder in the killings of 26-year-old Yolanda A. Sapp, 34-year-old Nickie I. Lowe, and 38-year-old Kathy A. Brisbois.>>
Hooligan Island breaking city rules
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The battle over a floating swim-gym on Lake Coeur d’Alene wages on. The city says they were told by the owners of Hooligan Island that they would take it away and would be leaving town for the summer. Well, it’s still out there and the city says the company has been ferrying customers out to the island. A statement from the city of Coeur d’Alene outlines the owners of Hooligan Island were ferrying customers>>
Woman, horse die in head-on collision with gravel truck
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) - Authorities say an Idaho Falls woman is dead after a head-on collision in a construction zone south of Idaho Falls. An Idaho State Police news release says 65-year-old Shirley Williams was driving in a pickup truck pulling a horse trailer on Wednesday when a man driving an empty gravel truck veered into oncoming traffic hitting Williams' truck head-on. The male driver also crashed into Williams' horse trailer and another car behind him.>>
Spokane Police find body of teenage boy in Hangman Valley area
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say officers found the body of a teenage boy in the Hangman Valley area early Wednesday morning. Officer Ben Green would not give an exact location where the body was found, but did say family reported the boy missing earlier in the day. Officers would not officially identify the young man, but according to The Spokesman Review, who cited SPD, it appears he committed suicide.>>
Spokane Valley musician loses every instrument he’s ever owned in garage fire
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley man has lost 47-years worth of instruments after his garage caught fire two weeks ago. Chris Rieser, 63, says neighbors alerted him to the fire on June 16th. “We didn’t smell it, we didn’t hear it,” said Rieser. “When I stuck my head around the corner on the front porch the heat just hit me.” Both of Rieser’s custom drum sets, a set he’s had since he was 13-years-old, mixers, soundboards, lights>>
Lottery in crosshairs of shutdown
SPOKANE, Wash. - Jim Simmons has been playing the lottery for many years and has stacks to prove it. When Jim went into the Flying J on Geiger Boulevard to get lottery tickets for Friday and Saturday's drawing the odd's were against him. "I bought our match four for tonight and I was going to go ahead and pick up our mega millions and powerball that we buy and they said we can't sell them," said Jim. The reason? The state is facing a>>
Latest information on Inland Northwest wildfires
Updated: June 29, 2017 at 9 p.m. Spartan Fire: Containment: 60% Acres: 9,000 Cause: Lightning Location: 9 miles SE of Wenatchee Total Personnel: 50 Fuels/Topography: Grass, brushy fuels *Evacuations* Chelan County Level 2 evacuations have been downgraded to Level 1 for Colockum Road, Kingsburg Road, Moses Carr Road, Ingersoll Road, and Tarpiscan Road. Sutherland Canyon Fire: Containment: 20% Acres: 47,500 Cause: Lightning Location: 6 miles...>>
Mad Minute stories from Thursday, June 29th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, June 29th .>>
Silver Alert issued for missing Odessa man with heart problems
ODESSA, Wash. - Odessa Police are asking for the public's help locating 86-year-old Gordon Lund. Lund was last seen on West Second Ave wearing a straw cowboy hat, camouflage t-shirt, blue jeans and slip on shoes. Lund was reported missing by his daughter. He is an insulin dependent diabetic with heart problems and has been having bouts of confusion. Police say Lund left the house without any of his medication. He is>>
WSU students draft letter to institute policy combating sexual violence
PULLMAN, Wash. - The Associated Students of Washington State University have sent a letter to President Schultz and Athletic Director Bill Moos asking them to institute a new police to combat sexual violence. The letter asks that the school ban the recruitment of any athletes who have plead guilty or have been convicted of dating violence, domestic violence, stalking, or sex crimes. ASWSU President Jordan Frost say it will make campus a safer place for everyone.>>
Coeur d'Alene construction on hold for the holiday
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - If you’re headed to the Lake City this weekend, you’re in luck! The orange con derby around Coeur d’Alene will be put on hold. Drivers can expect less of a headache getting around the construction that has clogged the city for the early part of this summer. Both projects that are being done by the city and the Idaho Transportation Department will take a break for the holiday. According to ITD, workers will take their>>
Hooligan Island breaking city rules
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The battle over a floating swim-gym on Lake Coeur d’Alene wages on. The city says they were told by the owners of Hooligan Island that they would take it away and would be leaving town for the summer. Well, it’s still out there and the city says the company has been ferrying customers out to the island. A statement from the city of Coeur d’Alene outlines the owners of Hooligan Island were ferrying customers>>
Tree snaps in half, narrowly missing teen
SPOKANE, Wash. - It was the closest of calls. A tree snaps in half, narrowly missing the teen who was doing yard work below. This happened near Whitworth University on Wednesday evening around 5 p.m. Josh Dixon says he was doing yard work with his dad and was moving a trash bin around the corner of the home. “I heard a crack from the tree and I look up and I see it starting to fall so I run over to this fence,” he says. He was sitting on>>
Spokane Valley musician loses every instrument he’s ever owned in garage fire
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley man has lost 47-years worth of instruments after his garage caught fire two weeks ago. Chris Rieser, 63, says neighbors alerted him to the fire on June 16th. “We didn’t smell it, we didn’t hear it,” said Rieser. “When I stuck my head around the corner on the front porch the heat just hit me.” Both of Rieser’s custom drum sets, a set he’s had since he was 13-years-old, mixers, soundboards, lights>>
What fireworks can you legally light in the state?
SPOKANE, Wash. - Bring out the red, white and blue! The Fourth of July is right around the corner but how can you be safe and what are you allowed to use legally for fireworks? According to the Washington State Fire Marshal's Office, you can use ground spinners, a dipped stick sparkler and a cone fountain. Click here for a full legal list. Don't get carried away however. You cannot use firecrackers or sky rockets or bottle rockets. However, those>>
