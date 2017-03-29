News Anchor goes viral for being short next to basketball players

Our own Claire Graham is having a moment on Tuesday.

Claire is 4 feet 11 (and three-quarters) inches tall, and she loves posing with tall people. Here she is posing with former Los Angeles Laker Robert Sacre. Here she is with Richard Fox, and here she is with Gonzaga player and SWX intern Ryan Edwards. But it's a photo with two stars from the freshly minted Final-Four-bound Gonzaga Bulldogs that's getting the most attention.

Reddit user marsmedia posted a photo of Claire with Zags big men Zach Collins and Przemek Karnowski, and the post took off. It received 23,000 up votes and cracked the top 20 most popular posts on the site's front page.

The photo was originally posted in November 2016, but we posted it again on Saturday during the Zags Elite 8 match against Xavier.

The now-viral photo has since been picked up by major sports publications like Sports Illustrated, ESPN and SB Nation.

.@KHQClaire is 4'11



These Gonzaga players ... are not ?? pic.twitter.com/ADu3vC8kC8 — SB Nation (@SBNation) March 29, 2017

Thanks for the shine, major sports publications. We'll let you know when Claire poses with more tall people.

In the meantime, go Zags!