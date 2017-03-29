Police on scene at U.S. Capitol after shots fired - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Police on scene at U.S. Capitol after shots fired

Posted: Updated:

UPDATE:

WASHINGTON (AP) - Police say a driver struck a U.S. Capitol Police cruiser near the U.S. Capitol and was taken into custody.
    
The incident occurred Wednesday morning near the Botanic Gardens. A District of Columbia police spokeswoman, Margarita Mikhaylova, says it's possible that an officer fired shots.
    
D.C. fire department spokesman Doug Buchanan says ambulances were sent to the scene but did not take anyone to the hospital.
    
Earlier, a witness said a car was stopped at a checkpoint and police ordered a woman driving a vehicle to stop. The witness, on Capitol Hill to visit lawmakers, declined to permit her name to be used.
    
The incident prompted a large police response. Streets near the Capitol were closed.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

PREVIOUS:

WASHINGTON (AP) - Police are responding to an incident near the U.S. Capitol grounds, and a witness says shots were fired.
    
A car was stopped at a checkpoint Wednesday morning, according to the witness, and police ordered a woman driving a vehicle to stop.
    
Several gunshots were heard. An ambulance is on the scene.
    
Police have yet to issue additional details.
    
The witness, on Capitol Hill to visit lawmakers, declined to permit her name to be used.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Pregnant teen charged after killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt

    Pregnant teen charged after killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt

    Thursday, June 29 2017 1:18 PM EDT2017-06-29 17:18:24 GMT

    HALSTAD, Minn. - A Minnesota woman charged in the fatal shooting of her boyfriend told authorities it was a video stunt gone wrong. Monalisa Perez, of Halstad, was charged Wednesday with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Pedro Ruiz III. According to a criminal complaint, the 19-year-old Perez told authorities Ruiz wanted to make a YouTube video of her shooting a bullet into a book he was holding against his chest. 

    >>

    HALSTAD, Minn. - A Minnesota woman charged in the fatal shooting of her boyfriend told authorities it was a video stunt gone wrong. Monalisa Perez, of Halstad, was charged Wednesday with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Pedro Ruiz III. According to a criminal complaint, the 19-year-old Perez told authorities Ruiz wanted to make a YouTube video of her shooting a bullet into a book he was holding against his chest. 

    >>

  • Death in SUV in downtown Spokane ruled as suspicious

    Death in SUV in downtown Spokane ruled as suspicious

    Friday, June 30 2017 2:35 PM EDT2017-06-30 18:35:31 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The circumstances surrounding the death of a man found in an SUV in downtown Spokane earlier this week have been ruled as suspicious.  Medics told police they were at the 7-11 at 2nd and Division on an unrelated call when GMC Yukon pulled up and the driver requested they check on the man in her passenger seat because he was having a medical emergency

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The circumstances surrounding the death of a man found in an SUV in downtown Spokane earlier this week have been ruled as suspicious.  Medics told police they were at the 7-11 at 2nd and Division on an unrelated call when GMC Yukon pulled up and the driver requested they check on the man in her passenger seat because he was having a medical emergency. 

    >>

  • Man arrested after causing fatal crash trying to flee police

    Man arrested after causing fatal crash trying to flee police

    Friday, June 30 2017 11:07 AM EDT2017-06-30 15:07:49 GMT

    FIFE, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say man has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder for allegedly causing a fatal crash while fleeing police Tuesday. The News Tribune reports the crash happened Tuesday morning at Pacific Highway East and Alexander Avenue in Fife.  Fife police spokesman Tom Thompson says the 43-year-old Covington man was fleeing Puyallup Tribal Police in a vehicle stolen from Auburn.

    >>

    FIFE, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say man has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder for allegedly causing a fatal crash while fleeing police Tuesday. The News Tribune reports the crash happened Tuesday morning at Pacific Highway East and Alexander Avenue in Fife.  Fife police spokesman Tom Thompson says the 43-year-old Covington man was fleeing Puyallup Tribal Police in a vehicle stolen from Auburn.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Police: Gunman in NYC hospital shooting is dead; Concealed rifle under lab coat

    Police: Gunman in NYC hospital shooting is dead; Concealed rifle under lab coat

    Friday, June 30 2017 4:14 PM EDT2017-06-30 20:14:19 GMT

    NEW YORK - A New York City police spokesman says the gunman inside the Bronx Lebanon Hospital is dead. New York Police Department spokesman J. Peter Donald tweeted Friday afternoon that the shooter had died. Police say at least two victims have been shot.

    >>

    NEW YORK - A New York City police spokesman says the gunman inside the Bronx Lebanon Hospital is dead. New York Police Department spokesman J. Peter Donald tweeted Friday afternoon that the shooter had died. Police say at least two victims have been shot.

    >>

  • Coeur d'Alene Police warn bar patrons to watch their drinks after several reports of possible druggings

    Coeur d'Alene Police warn bar patrons to watch their drinks after several reports of possible druggings

    Friday, June 30 2017 4:08 PM EDT2017-06-30 20:08:05 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police are warning people who may go out to bars this holiday weekend to be aware of your surroundings after they've received several reports concerning men and women who feel they've been drugged after drinking at different bars around town.  Several members of the police department have met with local bars to discuss the issue and are working to address it. 

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police are warning people who may go out to bars this holiday weekend to be aware of your surroundings after they've received several reports concerning men and women who feel they've been drugged after drinking at different bars around town.  Several members of the police department have met with local bars to discuss the issue and are working to address it. 

    >>

  • Pilot declared emergency before L.A. freeway crash

    Pilot declared emergency before L.A. freeway crash

    Friday, June 30 2017 2:47 PM EDT2017-06-30 18:47:36 GMT

    LOS ANGELES - A small plane was trying to return to a Southern California airport after declaring an emergency when it crashed on a busy freeway, erupting into a ball of flames and smoke. Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor says the pilot declared an emergency Friday morning shortly after taking off from John Wayne Airport in Costa Mesa.

    >>

    LOS ANGELES - A small plane was trying to return to a Southern California airport after declaring an emergency when it crashed on a busy freeway, erupting into a ball of flames and smoke. Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor says the pilot declared an emergency Friday morning shortly after taking off from John Wayne Airport in Costa Mesa.

    >>
    •   