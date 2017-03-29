Police on scene at U.S. Capitol after shots fired

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

UPDATE:

WASHINGTON (AP) - Police say a driver struck a U.S. Capitol Police cruiser near the U.S. Capitol and was taken into custody.



The incident occurred Wednesday morning near the Botanic Gardens. A District of Columbia police spokeswoman, Margarita Mikhaylova, says it's possible that an officer fired shots.



D.C. fire department spokesman Doug Buchanan says ambulances were sent to the scene but did not take anyone to the hospital.



Earlier, a witness said a car was stopped at a checkpoint and police ordered a woman driving a vehicle to stop. The witness, on Capitol Hill to visit lawmakers, declined to permit her name to be used.



The incident prompted a large police response. Streets near the Capitol were closed.

PREVIOUS:

WASHINGTON (AP) - Police are responding to an incident near the U.S. Capitol grounds, and a witness says shots were fired.



A car was stopped at a checkpoint Wednesday morning, according to the witness, and police ordered a woman driving a vehicle to stop.



Several gunshots were heard. An ambulance is on the scene.



Police have yet to issue additional details.



The witness, on Capitol Hill to visit lawmakers, declined to permit her name to be used.

