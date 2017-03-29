CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Man on motorcycle flies off cliff - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Man on motorcycle flies off cliff

Posted: Updated:

A dramatic crash was caught on helmet cam footage along a California highway in the Angeles National Forest. David Park was riding behind two of his friends when his friend Willie lost control of his bike and flew off a cliff along the highway.

Video shows Willie flying over the cliff and Park quickly pulling over, racing to the edge of the road to try and spot his friend. Miraculously Park was able to see Willie who had landed in some thick trees. Park slides his way down the hillside to reach his friend, telling him not to move until first responders arrive.

Willie was alert and talking when Park reached him and somehow only suffered a fractured shoulder. He was airlifted to a hospital nearby.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Pregnant teen charged after killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt

    Pregnant teen charged after killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt

    Thursday, June 29 2017 1:18 PM EDT2017-06-29 17:18:24 GMT

    HALSTAD, Minn. - A Minnesota woman charged in the fatal shooting of her boyfriend told authorities it was a video stunt gone wrong. Monalisa Perez, of Halstad, was charged Wednesday with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Pedro Ruiz III. According to a criminal complaint, the 19-year-old Perez told authorities Ruiz wanted to make a YouTube video of her shooting a bullet into a book he was holding against his chest. 

    >>

    HALSTAD, Minn. - A Minnesota woman charged in the fatal shooting of her boyfriend told authorities it was a video stunt gone wrong. Monalisa Perez, of Halstad, was charged Wednesday with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Pedro Ruiz III. According to a criminal complaint, the 19-year-old Perez told authorities Ruiz wanted to make a YouTube video of her shooting a bullet into a book he was holding against his chest. 

    >>

  • Death in SUV in downtown Spokane ruled as suspicious

    Death in SUV in downtown Spokane ruled as suspicious

    Friday, June 30 2017 2:35 PM EDT2017-06-30 18:35:31 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The circumstances surrounding the death of a man found in an SUV in downtown Spokane earlier this week have been ruled as suspicious.  Medics told police they were at the 7-11 at 2nd and Division on an unrelated call when GMC Yukon pulled up and the driver requested they check on the man in her passenger seat because he was having a medical emergency

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The circumstances surrounding the death of a man found in an SUV in downtown Spokane earlier this week have been ruled as suspicious.  Medics told police they were at the 7-11 at 2nd and Division on an unrelated call when GMC Yukon pulled up and the driver requested they check on the man in her passenger seat because he was having a medical emergency. 

    >>

  • Man arrested after causing fatal crash trying to flee police

    Man arrested after causing fatal crash trying to flee police

    Friday, June 30 2017 11:07 AM EDT2017-06-30 15:07:49 GMT

    FIFE, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say man has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder for allegedly causing a fatal crash while fleeing police Tuesday. The News Tribune reports the crash happened Tuesday morning at Pacific Highway East and Alexander Avenue in Fife.  Fife police spokesman Tom Thompson says the 43-year-old Covington man was fleeing Puyallup Tribal Police in a vehicle stolen from Auburn.

    >>

    FIFE, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say man has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder for allegedly causing a fatal crash while fleeing police Tuesday. The News Tribune reports the crash happened Tuesday morning at Pacific Highway East and Alexander Avenue in Fife.  Fife police spokesman Tom Thompson says the 43-year-old Covington man was fleeing Puyallup Tribal Police in a vehicle stolen from Auburn.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Police: Gunman in NYC hospital shooting is dead; Concealed rifle under lab coat

    Police: Gunman in NYC hospital shooting is dead; Concealed rifle under lab coat

    Friday, June 30 2017 4:14 PM EDT2017-06-30 20:14:19 GMT

    NEW YORK - A New York City police spokesman says the gunman inside the Bronx Lebanon Hospital is dead. New York Police Department spokesman J. Peter Donald tweeted Friday afternoon that the shooter had died. Police say at least two victims have been shot.

    >>

    NEW YORK - A New York City police spokesman says the gunman inside the Bronx Lebanon Hospital is dead. New York Police Department spokesman J. Peter Donald tweeted Friday afternoon that the shooter had died. Police say at least two victims have been shot.

    >>

  • Coeur d'Alene Police warn bar patrons to watch their drinks after several reports of possible druggings

    Coeur d'Alene Police warn bar patrons to watch their drinks after several reports of possible druggings

    Friday, June 30 2017 4:08 PM EDT2017-06-30 20:08:05 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police are warning people who may go out to bars this holiday weekend to be aware of your surroundings after they've received several reports concerning men and women who feel they've been drugged after drinking at different bars around town.  Several members of the police department have met with local bars to discuss the issue and are working to address it. 

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police are warning people who may go out to bars this holiday weekend to be aware of your surroundings after they've received several reports concerning men and women who feel they've been drugged after drinking at different bars around town.  Several members of the police department have met with local bars to discuss the issue and are working to address it. 

    >>

  • Pilot declared emergency before L.A. freeway crash

    Pilot declared emergency before L.A. freeway crash

    Friday, June 30 2017 2:47 PM EDT2017-06-30 18:47:36 GMT

    LOS ANGELES - A small plane was trying to return to a Southern California airport after declaring an emergency when it crashed on a busy freeway, erupting into a ball of flames and smoke. Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor says the pilot declared an emergency Friday morning shortly after taking off from John Wayne Airport in Costa Mesa.

    >>

    LOS ANGELES - A small plane was trying to return to a Southern California airport after declaring an emergency when it crashed on a busy freeway, erupting into a ball of flames and smoke. Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor says the pilot declared an emergency Friday morning shortly after taking off from John Wayne Airport in Costa Mesa.

    >>
    •   