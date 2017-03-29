CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Man on motorcycle flies off cliff

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Man on motorcycle flies off cliffPosted: Updated:
Pregnant teen charged after killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
HALSTAD, Minn. - A Minnesota woman charged in the fatal shooting of her boyfriend told authorities it was a video stunt gone wrong. Monalisa Perez, of Halstad, was charged Wednesday with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Pedro Ruiz III. According to a criminal complaint, the 19-year-old Perez told authorities Ruiz wanted to make a YouTube video of her shooting a bullet into a book he was holding against his chest.>>
Death in SUV in downtown Spokane ruled as suspicious
SPOKANE, Wash. - The circumstances surrounding the death of a man found in an SUV in downtown Spokane earlier this week have been ruled as suspicious. Medics told police they were at the 7-11 at 2nd and Division on an unrelated call when GMC Yukon pulled up and the driver requested they check on the man in her passenger seat because he was having a medical emergency>>
Man arrested after causing fatal crash trying to flee police
FIFE, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say man has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder for allegedly causing a fatal crash while fleeing police Tuesday. The News Tribune reports the crash happened Tuesday morning at Pacific Highway East and Alexander Avenue in Fife. Fife police spokesman Tom Thompson says the 43-year-old Covington man was fleeing Puyallup Tribal Police in a vehicle stolen from Auburn.>>
Hooligan Island breaking city rules
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The battle over a floating swim-gym on Lake Coeur d’Alene wages on. The city says they were told by the owners of Hooligan Island that they would take it away and would be leaving town for the summer. Well, it’s still out there and the city says the company has been ferrying customers out to the island. A statement from the city of Coeur d’Alene outlines the owners of Hooligan Island were ferrying customers>>
Recent high school graduate fatally shot in road rage crash
WEST GOSHEN, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a recent Pennsylvania high school graduate was shot in the head and killed in a road rage incident. The Chester County District Attorney's office says 18-year-old Bianca Roberson was shot by another driver as the two tried to merge into a single lane in West Goshen on Wednesday. Roberson's car veered off the road and was later found in a ditch.>>
Police: Man kidnapped, assaulted by homeless in Washington
PUYALLUP, Wash. - Authorities say a Washington man claims he was physically and sexually assaulted for 30 hours by a homeless man in a tent. The News Tribune reports the victim says he became separated from a friend last weekend after a concert and began wandering around Puyallup. The victim says a homeless man offered to share drugs with him, so he followed the 42-year-old transient back to his tent.>>
Police: Gunman in NYC hospital shooting is dead; Concealed rifle under lab coat
NEW YORK - A New York City police spokesman says the gunman inside the Bronx Lebanon Hospital is dead. New York Police Department spokesman J. Peter Donald tweeted Friday afternoon that the shooter had died. Police say at least two victims have been shot.>>
Coeur d'Alene Police warn bar patrons to watch their drinks after several reports of possible druggings
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police are warning people who may go out to bars this holiday weekend to be aware of your surroundings after they've received several reports concerning men and women who feel they've been drugged after drinking at different bars around town. Several members of the police department have met with local bars to discuss the issue and are working to address it.>>
Pilot declared emergency before L.A. freeway crash
LOS ANGELES - A small plane was trying to return to a Southern California airport after declaring an emergency when it crashed on a busy freeway, erupting into a ball of flames and smoke. Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor says the pilot declared an emergency Friday morning shortly after taking off from John Wayne Airport in Costa Mesa.>>
Police: Man kidnapped, assaulted by homeless in Washington
PUYALLUP, Wash. - Authorities say a Washington man claims he was physically and sexually assaulted for 30 hours by a homeless man in a tent. The News Tribune reports the victim says he became separated from a friend last weekend after a concert and began wandering around Puyallup. The victim says a homeless man offered to share drugs with him, so he followed the 42-year-old transient back to his tent.>>
Death in SUV in downtown Spokane ruled as suspicious
SPOKANE, Wash. - The circumstances surrounding the death of a man found in an SUV in downtown Spokane earlier this week have been ruled as suspicious. Medics told police they were at the 7-11 at 2nd and Division on an unrelated call when GMC Yukon pulled up and the driver requested they check on the man in her passenger seat because he was having a medical emergency>>
Post Falls beer heist bungled by lies and unreliable getaway driver
POST FALLS, Idaho - Right off the bat: I do not condone stealing. Don't do it. It's wrong. That being said, there are a few things you can do to increase your odds of success. A couple of obvious ones would be to have a sober mind and a reliable getaway driver. You never saw George Clooney and Brad Pitt wasted out of their minds while trying to steal Andy Garcia's money, and they always had a sure-fire getaway plan.>>
Man arrested after causing fatal crash trying to flee police
FIFE, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say man has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder for allegedly causing a fatal crash while fleeing police Tuesday. The News Tribune reports the crash happened Tuesday morning at Pacific Highway East and Alexander Avenue in Fife. Fife police spokesman Tom Thompson says the 43-year-old Covington man was fleeing Puyallup Tribal Police in a vehicle stolen from Auburn.>>
Missing vulnerable 10-year-old returns home safely
UPDATE: According to Spokane Valley Sheriff’s Deputies, 10-year-old J.J. Hill has returned home and is safe.>>
Latest information on Inland Northwest wildfires
Updated: June 29, 2017 at 9 p.m. Spartan Fire: Containment: 60% Acres: 9,000 Cause: Lightning Location: 9 miles SE of Wenatchee Total Personnel: 50 Fuels/Topography: Grass, brushy fuels *Evacuations* Chelan County Level 2 evacuations have been downgraded to Level 1 for Colockum Road, Kingsburg Road, Moses Carr Road, Ingersoll Road, and Tarpiscan Road. Sutherland Canyon Fire: Containment: 20% Acres: 47,500 Cause: Lightning Location: 6 miles...>>
Feeling blue? Crayola seeks help naming its new crayon
EASTON, Pa. (AP) - Crayola has the blues - five, to be exact. The iconic crayon maker left it to fans to come up with a name for a new blue crayon replacing the recently retired color dandelion. After receiving nearly 90,000 submissions, Crayola narrowed it down to five names for the crayon based on a pigment discovered in 2009.>>
