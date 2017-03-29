CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Man on motorcycle flies off cliff

A dramatic crash was caught on helmet cam footage along a California highway in the Angeles National Forest. David Park was riding behind two of his friends when his friend Willie lost control of his bike and flew off a cliff along the highway.



Video shows Willie flying over the cliff and Park quickly pulling over, racing to the edge of the road to try and spot his friend. Miraculously Park was able to see Willie who had landed in some thick trees. Park slides his way down the hillside to reach his friend, telling him not to move until first responders arrive.



Willie was alert and talking when Park reached him and somehow only suffered a fractured shoulder. He was airlifted to a hospital nearby.