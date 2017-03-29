Allman Brothers Band co-founder's wife arrested in Florida - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Allman Brothers Band co-founder's wife arrested in Florida

Posted: Updated:

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) - The wife of an Allman Brothers Band founding member is accused of pointing a rifle at members of a rowing team in Florida.
    
Sarasota County Sheriff's officials say 62-year-old Donna Betts was charged Tuesday with 18 counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. She's married to guitarist Dickey Betts.
    
The Herald-Tribune reports a 911 caller said the woman was standing on the dock behind her home Monday, pointing a rifle toward about 100 teens and coaches from the Sarasota Crew rowing team in boats and on a nearby dock.
    
Arrest records say Donna Betts threatened to shoot them and called 911, saying the rowers have destroyed her life.
    
She lives next to the team's practice facility.
    
Betts is being held without bond. An attorney wasn't listed on jail records.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Death in SUV in downtown Spokane ruled as suspicious

    Death in SUV in downtown Spokane ruled as suspicious

    Friday, June 30 2017 2:35 PM EDT2017-06-30 18:35:31 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The circumstances surrounding the death of a man found in an SUV in downtown Spokane earlier this week have been ruled as suspicious.  Medics told police they were at the 7-11 at 2nd and Division on an unrelated call when GMC Yukon pulled up and the driver requested they check on the man in her passenger seat because he was having a medical emergency

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The circumstances surrounding the death of a man found in an SUV in downtown Spokane earlier this week have been ruled as suspicious.  Medics told police they were at the 7-11 at 2nd and Division on an unrelated call when GMC Yukon pulled up and the driver requested they check on the man in her passenger seat because he was having a medical emergency. 

    >>

  • Pregnant teen charged after killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt

    Pregnant teen charged after killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt

    Thursday, June 29 2017 1:18 PM EDT2017-06-29 17:18:24 GMT

    HALSTAD, Minn. - A Minnesota woman charged in the fatal shooting of her boyfriend told authorities it was a video stunt gone wrong. Monalisa Perez, of Halstad, was charged Wednesday with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Pedro Ruiz III. According to a criminal complaint, the 19-year-old Perez told authorities Ruiz wanted to make a YouTube video of her shooting a bullet into a book he was holding against his chest. 

    >>

    HALSTAD, Minn. - A Minnesota woman charged in the fatal shooting of her boyfriend told authorities it was a video stunt gone wrong. Monalisa Perez, of Halstad, was charged Wednesday with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Pedro Ruiz III. According to a criminal complaint, the 19-year-old Perez told authorities Ruiz wanted to make a YouTube video of her shooting a bullet into a book he was holding against his chest. 

    >>

  • Washington man drowns in same lake where mom, brother died

    Washington man drowns in same lake where mom, brother died

    Friday, June 30 2017 5:51 PM EDT2017-06-30 21:51:59 GMT

    TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A Washington state man has drowned in the same lake where his mother and brother died 38 years ago. The News Tribune newspaper reports that 44-year-old Anthony Fuentes had been fishing with his 12-year-old son on the shore of Lake Kapowsin, southeast of Tacoma, last Sunday when the boy's raft floated away. He began having trouble and the boy went to get help. Authorities estimate Fuentes was underwater for about five minutes before several people pulled him out.

    >>

    TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A Washington state man has drowned in the same lake where his mother and brother died 38 years ago. The News Tribune newspaper reports that 44-year-old Anthony Fuentes had been fishing with his 12-year-old son on the shore of Lake Kapowsin, southeast of Tacoma, last Sunday when the boy's raft floated away. He began having trouble and the boy went to get help. Authorities estimate Fuentes was underwater for about five minutes before several people pulled him out.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Post Falls mother reunites with daughter 30 years after giving her up for adoption

    Post Falls mother reunites with daughter 30 years after giving her up for adoption

    Friday, June 30 2017 8:57 PM EDT2017-07-01 00:57:40 GMT

    POST FALLS, Idaho - The busyness of an airport is often chaotic. From check-in to final boarding, there's usually no time to stop. But last week at the Spokane International Airport in Spokane, time stood still for a mother and daughter. It was a reunion 30 years in the making. “I looked at her and said she looks like me,” said Lisa Rivera. “She looks like her sister.” The last time Rivera held her daughter, 30-year-old Lisa Harris, was within 24 hours of 

    >>

    POST FALLS, Idaho - The busyness of an airport is often chaotic. From check-in to final boarding, there's usually no time to stop. But last week at the Spokane International Airport in Spokane, time stood still for a mother and daughter. It was a reunion 30 years in the making. “I looked at her and said she looks like me,” said Lisa Rivera. “She looks like her sister.” The last time Rivera held her daughter, 30-year-old Lisa Harris, was within 24 hours of 

    >>

  • Spokane lawmakers secure $15 million for regional medical education

    Spokane lawmakers secure $15 million for regional medical education

    Friday, June 30 2017 8:39 PM EDT2017-07-01 00:39:08 GMT

    OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine at Washington State University and the WWAMI Regional Medical Education program will receive a total of $15 million in state funding following the passage of the state’s operating budget that is expected to be signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee late tonight. “In Eastern Washington and throughout the state, we are facing a shortage of primary care doctors,” said Sen. Andy Billig, D-

    >>

    OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine at Washington State University and the WWAMI Regional Medical Education program will receive a total of $15 million in state funding following the passage of the state’s operating budget that is expected to be signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee late tonight. “In Eastern Washington and throughout the state, we are facing a shortage of primary care doctors,” said Sen. Andy Billig, D-

    >>

  • The Latest: Legislature passes $43.7 billion budget

    The Latest: Legislature passes $43.7 billion budget

    Friday, June 30 2017 8:23 PM EDT2017-07-01 00:23:14 GMT
    Ted S. Warren AP PhotoTed S. Warren AP Photo

    OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - The Latest on budget deliberations at the Washington state Legislature (all times local): 3:39 p.m. The state Senate has approved a $43.7 billion budget for the next two years that would increase spending for public schools, mental health and state worker contracts. The spending plan was approved by a 39 to 10 vote Friday. It now heads to the House. The House at nearly the same time OK'd the education funding 

    >>

    OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - The Latest on budget deliberations at the Washington state Legislature (all times local): 3:39 p.m. The state Senate has approved a $43.7 billion budget for the next two years that would increase spending for public schools, mental health and state worker contracts. The spending plan was approved by a 39 to 10 vote Friday. It now heads to the House. The House at nearly the same time OK'd the education funding 

    >>
    •   