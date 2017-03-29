Spokane Valley Deputies searching for custom Chopper

Spokane Valley detectives are asking for your help locating a unique (and loud) motorcycle that was stolen from a parking lot last Friday night.

The owner says the bike was stolen on March 24, 2017 near Pines and Desmet between 6:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. The motorcycle is extremely heavy, making it hard to push, and idles at more than 170 decibels (A shotgun blast is about 160-170 decibels). However, the neighbors said they never heard the bike or saw anyone push it away.

The motorcycle is a bright red, 2007 Backyard Custom Sport Chopper with an L.A. Choppers style single spring seat. It has a black Jolly Roger flag on the gas tank and "Made in the U.S.A." on the rear fender. The owner says it's one of only 64 ever made and he values it at more than $47,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Check at 456-2233 and reference #10036633