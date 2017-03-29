Mad Minute stories from Wednesday March 29th

ROLLING PRAIRIE, Ind. (AP) -- A New Jersey family traveling through northern Indiana got a shock when a 30-pound turkey crashed through their vehicle's windshield.

LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Capt. Michael Kellems says the flying bird collided Tuesday with the family's rented SUV. The dead turkey was left lodged in the shattered windshield as driver John Tarabocchia of Emerson, New Jersey, pulled over along U.S. 20.

Kellems says he has been an officer for 31 years and has "never seen something like that."

He says Tarabocchia and his three passengers suffered only minor cuts.

Tarabocchia tells The Indianapolis Star his family was headed to a Chicago airport to return home after visiting his daughter at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend. The family was about 25 miles (40 kilometers) west of South Bend.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) -- Carrie Moores says she'd only seen alligators at the zoo before relocating last year from Connecticut to South Carolina. That changed this week during a chance encounter with a very big gator on the golf links.

Moores told the Post and Courier of Charleston she was taking photographs at a golf fundraiser for a free medical clinic Monday when the gator approached some golfers who had their backs turned. She quickly snapped the picture and warned the golfers, who hopped in carts and safely drove off.

The alligator then disappeared into a lagoon at the Kiawah Island Club's River Course.

Moores said people told her it was one of the largest gators they'd seen. More accustomed to squirrels in Connecticut, Moores said, "it was literally a dinosaur."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TULARE, S.D. (AP) -- A driver who called for help after running out of gas is accused of stealing a deputy's squad car in South Dakota and leading authorities in a pursuit before once again running out of fuel.

Troy James is charged with felony grand theft. Officials say James called for assistance early Monday on Highway 281 near the town of Tulare, saying his car had stopped and he apparently ran out of fuel.

Sheriff Kevin Schurch tells the Aberdeen American News the responding deputy tried to detain James because he was acting bizarrely. Schurch says James pushed the officer out of the squad and took off. He says James was apparently armed.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol and other officers joined in pursuing James. He was eventually caught about 140 miles (225 kilometers) away.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PEABODY, Mass. (AP) -- A fire that knocked a Massachusetts city's water treatment plant out of commission has been blamed on birds.

Peabody Fire Lt. Chris Dowling tells The Salem News it appears the March 13 blaze was caused by nesting birds that chewed the insulation on an electrical wire on an exterior light fixture.

That exposed the bare conductors in the wiring, which heated up the nesting material and ignited the roof.

The plant's roof was destroyed, and there was heavy damage to one side of the building. Some equipment used in the operation of the facility was also damaged.

The plant remains inoperable and city officials say it may be a year before it's up and running again.

The city has plans in place to make sure residents have clean water.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) - Police in Virginia are looking to identify a woman who impersonated a Target employee so that she could steal over $40,000 worth of iPhones.

Investigators say on March 15 an unidentified woman walked into a Target store in Alexandria dressed as an employee. The woman gained access to the store's stock room, where she placed over $40,000 worth of iPhones in a box and then left.

Fairfax County police say in a statement the suspect is not affiliated with the store, but appears to have knowledge of store procedures, employee hours and the location of the iPhones in the stockroom.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Criminals have been known to steal pretty bizarre things from time to time, but what's happening in an Oregon neighborhood has people puzzled.

It appears these criminals in south Salem have a passion for home decor.

Patio furniture, pillows, decorative signs - neighbors say they've all turned up missing.

"One of our neighbors, her furniture was left but her pillows were stolen," Blanca Rogers told FOX 12. "Then another neighbor, her side table was stolen."

Last week, the criminals were back.

Around 3 a.m. Wednesday, Rogers' home surveillance system captured people parking in a dimly lit area across the street from her home. Then, a man in a hooded sweatshirt walked up to her front porch and tried to steal a decorative sign off the wall. When he couldn't get it, he picked up her patio chair instead and walked it across the street to load it into the car.

Then, he came back for her side table, too.

Rogers said at least four homes were hit the same night, and now most of her neighbors have either been victims of the petty theft or have narrowly avoided suspicious circumstances.

"At one point his pickup, somebody was messing with it and luckily he happened to see them and went and chased them off in the middle of the night," neighbor Diane Baker said of her husband. "They don't care whether it's light or dark, they obviously don't care if there's cameras. I think they could have seen some if they cared, and these last thieves were just so casual about it."

Rogers' surveillance video has been turned over to police, who are now investigating.

She said it's the second time she's been targeted; her patio furniture was stolen a few months ago too. The criminals also stole the outdoor furniture from her backyard.

It's only worth a few hundred dollars, but Rogers said she isn't worried about the value of the stolen items.

This time, the loss is sentimental.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Woodstock, VT - A couple of Nintendo gamers got a dose of real farm work in Vermont.

At Vermont's Billings Farm and Museum, the players were pitted against two real farmers for a virtual cow milking contest.

The game showcased the new Nintendo console "switch."

While the professional gamers won the virtual game, they conceded to the professionals in real cow milking, saying they gained a real appreciation for farm work.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Marquette, MI - Hundreds of Michigan college students are now in the records books.

More than 600 Northern Michigan University students played a massive game of freeze tag Tuesday morning in an attempt to break a world record.

To break the record, the game had to be played for a minimum of 15 minutes, and also had to have more than 438 players.

The students easily surpassed the old record set in London two years ago with 634 players.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - A New Hampshire man has been charged with reckless driving after police say he drove more than 130 mph in Connecticut.

Connecticut State Police say 21-year-old Khalid Rajab of Manchester, New Hampshire, was arrested late Monday following a brief foot chase.

Troopers saw a Dodge Challenger speeding on Interstate 84 in Manchester, Connecticut.

State police say the trooper stopped chasing when the car accelerated to more than 125 mph.

Authorities say a second trooper in Vernon recorded the car traveling at 136 mph and that the driver had turned off the lights. A third trooper later clocked it at 106 mph.

Rajab also faces charges including operating over 85 mph and driving without a license.

It wasn't immediately clear if Rajab has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

HOKE COUNTY, N.C. - A North Carolina mom is outraged after her 5-year-old daughter was suspended from school for playing with a stick that resembled a gun, WTVD reported.

Caitlin Miller received a one-day suspension Monday.

It started Friday when her mother got a call from the principal about a playground incident. Caitlin explained to WTVF that she and her two friends were using their imaginations, playing "King and Queen."

In this case, Caitlin was the guard protecting the royals and picked up the gun to imitate shooting an intruder into the kingdom.

Hoke County Schools told WTVD Caitlin posed a threat to other students when she made a shooting motion, thus violating policy 4331.

"Hoke County Schools will not tolerate assaults, threats or harassment from any student. Any student engaging in such behavior will be removed from the classroom or school environment for as long as is necessary to provide a safe and orderly environment for learning," the school system said.

While Caitlin's mother says she understands the school's policy on the matter, explaining it to her 5-year-old was a different story.

"We know why it's bad. We watch the news, but then I have to tell my kid you're not allowed to play like that in school because people do bad things to kids your age," Brandy Miller said.

Miller says her daughter was alienated by her friends and teachers as a result of the suspension, and she hopes that the school will issue some sort of apology.