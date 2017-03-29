Seattle announces lawsuit over Trump sanctuary cities threat

Seattle announces lawsuit over Trump sanctuary cities threatPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Washington man drowns in same lake where mom, brother died
Washington man drowns in same lake where mom, brother died
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A Washington state man has drowned in the same lake where his mother and brother died 38 years ago. The News Tribune newspaper reports that 44-year-old Anthony Fuentes had been fishing with his 12-year-old son on the shore of Lake Kapowsin, southeast of Tacoma, last Sunday when the boy's raft floated away. He began having trouble and the boy went to get help. Authorities estimate Fuentes was underwater for about five minutes before several people pulled him out.>>
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A Washington state man has drowned in the same lake where his mother and brother died 38 years ago. The News Tribune newspaper reports that 44-year-old Anthony Fuentes had been fishing with his 12-year-old son on the shore of Lake Kapowsin, southeast of Tacoma, last Sunday when the boy's raft floated away. He began having trouble and the boy went to get help. Authorities estimate Fuentes was underwater for about five minutes before several people pulled him out.>>
Death in SUV in downtown Spokane ruled as suspicious
Death in SUV in downtown Spokane ruled as suspicious
SPOKANE, Wash. - The circumstances surrounding the death of a man found in an SUV in downtown Spokane earlier this week have been ruled as suspicious. Medics told police they were at the 7-11 at 2nd and Division on an unrelated call when GMC Yukon pulled up and the driver requested they check on the man in her passenger seat because he was having a medical emergency>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The circumstances surrounding the death of a man found in an SUV in downtown Spokane earlier this week have been ruled as suspicious. Medics told police they were at the 7-11 at 2nd and Division on an unrelated call when GMC Yukon pulled up and the driver requested they check on the man in her passenger seat because he was having a medical emergency.>>
Pregnant teen charged after killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
Pregnant teen charged after killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
HALSTAD, Minn. - A Minnesota woman charged in the fatal shooting of her boyfriend told authorities it was a video stunt gone wrong. Monalisa Perez, of Halstad, was charged Wednesday with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Pedro Ruiz III. According to a criminal complaint, the 19-year-old Perez told authorities Ruiz wanted to make a YouTube video of her shooting a bullet into a book he was holding against his chest.>>
HALSTAD, Minn. - A Minnesota woman charged in the fatal shooting of her boyfriend told authorities it was a video stunt gone wrong. Monalisa Perez, of Halstad, was charged Wednesday with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Pedro Ruiz III. According to a criminal complaint, the 19-year-old Perez told authorities Ruiz wanted to make a YouTube video of her shooting a bullet into a book he was holding against his chest.>>
Police: Man kidnapped, assaulted by homeless in Washington
Police: Man kidnapped, assaulted by homeless in Washington
PUYALLUP, Wash. - Authorities say a Washington man claims he was physically and sexually assaulted for 30 hours by a homeless man in a tent. The News Tribune reports the victim says he became separated from a friend last weekend after a concert and began wandering around Puyallup. The victim says a homeless man offered to share drugs with him, so he followed the 42-year-old transient back to his tent.>>
PUYALLUP, Wash. - Authorities say a Washington man claims he was physically and sexually assaulted for 30 hours by a homeless man in a tent. The News Tribune reports the victim says he became separated from a friend last weekend after a concert and began wandering around Puyallup. The victim says a homeless man offered to share drugs with him, so he followed the 42-year-old transient back to his tent.>>
Coeur d'Alene Police warn bar patrons to watch their drinks after several reports of possible druggings
Coeur d'Alene Police warn bar patrons to watch their drinks after several reports of possible druggings
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police are warning people who may go out to bars this holiday weekend to be aware of your surroundings after they've received several reports concerning men and women who feel they've been drugged after drinking at different bars around town. Several members of the police department have met with local bars to discuss the issue and are working to address it.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police are warning people who may go out to bars this holiday weekend to be aware of your surroundings after they've received several reports concerning men and women who feel they've been drugged after drinking at different bars around town. Several members of the police department have met with local bars to discuss the issue and are working to address it.>>
Man arrested after causing fatal crash trying to flee police
Man arrested after causing fatal crash trying to flee police
FIFE, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say man has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder for allegedly causing a fatal crash while fleeing police Tuesday. The News Tribune reports the crash happened Tuesday morning at Pacific Highway East and Alexander Avenue in Fife. Fife police spokesman Tom Thompson says the 43-year-old Covington man was fleeing Puyallup Tribal Police in a vehicle stolen from Auburn.>>
FIFE, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say man has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder for allegedly causing a fatal crash while fleeing police Tuesday. The News Tribune reports the crash happened Tuesday morning at Pacific Highway East and Alexander Avenue in Fife. Fife police spokesman Tom Thompson says the 43-year-old Covington man was fleeing Puyallup Tribal Police in a vehicle stolen from Auburn.>>