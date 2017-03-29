Seattle announces lawsuit over Trump sanctuary cities threat - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Seattle announces lawsuit over Trump sanctuary cities threat

SEATTLE -

Seattle is suing President Donald Trump over his executive order that threatens to withhold federal funds from communities that refuse to cooperate with efforts to find and deport immigrants in the country illegally.
    
Mayor Ed Murray said Wednesday the executive order issued in January punishing "sanctuary cities" is unconstitutional.
    
Attorney General Jeff Sessions reiterated this week that the Justice Department would deny grant money to cities that violate a federal law dealing with information-sharing among local police and federal authorities.
    
Murray said the federal government cannot compel the city's police department to enforce federal immigration law. The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Seattle, says the executive order creates uncertainty around the city's budget.
    
San Francisco sued Trump over the sanctuary cities issue earlier this year, also saying his order was unconstitutional.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

