Burglar breaks into Spokane couple's home while they sleep

Burglar breaks into Spokane couple's home while they sleepPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Washington man drowns in same lake where mom, brother died
Washington man drowns in same lake where mom, brother died
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A Washington state man has drowned in the same lake where his mother and brother died 38 years ago. The News Tribune newspaper reports that 44-year-old Anthony Fuentes had been fishing with his 12-year-old son on the shore of Lake Kapowsin, southeast of Tacoma, last Sunday when the boy's raft floated away. He began having trouble and the boy went to get help. Authorities estimate Fuentes was underwater for about five minutes before several people pulled him out.>>
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A Washington state man has drowned in the same lake where his mother and brother died 38 years ago. The News Tribune newspaper reports that 44-year-old Anthony Fuentes had been fishing with his 12-year-old son on the shore of Lake Kapowsin, southeast of Tacoma, last Sunday when the boy's raft floated away. He began having trouble and the boy went to get help. Authorities estimate Fuentes was underwater for about five minutes before several people pulled him out.>>
Death in SUV in downtown Spokane ruled as suspicious
Death in SUV in downtown Spokane ruled as suspicious
SPOKANE, Wash. - The circumstances surrounding the death of a man found in an SUV in downtown Spokane earlier this week have been ruled as suspicious. Medics told police they were at the 7-11 at 2nd and Division on an unrelated call when GMC Yukon pulled up and the driver requested they check on the man in her passenger seat because he was having a medical emergency>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The circumstances surrounding the death of a man found in an SUV in downtown Spokane earlier this week have been ruled as suspicious. Medics told police they were at the 7-11 at 2nd and Division on an unrelated call when GMC Yukon pulled up and the driver requested they check on the man in her passenger seat because he was having a medical emergency.>>
Pregnant teen charged after killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
Pregnant teen charged after killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
HALSTAD, Minn. - A Minnesota woman charged in the fatal shooting of her boyfriend told authorities it was a video stunt gone wrong. Monalisa Perez, of Halstad, was charged Wednesday with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Pedro Ruiz III. According to a criminal complaint, the 19-year-old Perez told authorities Ruiz wanted to make a YouTube video of her shooting a bullet into a book he was holding against his chest.>>
HALSTAD, Minn. - A Minnesota woman charged in the fatal shooting of her boyfriend told authorities it was a video stunt gone wrong. Monalisa Perez, of Halstad, was charged Wednesday with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Pedro Ruiz III. According to a criminal complaint, the 19-year-old Perez told authorities Ruiz wanted to make a YouTube video of her shooting a bullet into a book he was holding against his chest.>>
Police: Man kidnapped, assaulted by homeless in Washington
Police: Man kidnapped, assaulted by homeless in Washington
PUYALLUP, Wash. - Authorities say a Washington man claims he was physically and sexually assaulted for 30 hours by a homeless man in a tent. The News Tribune reports the victim says he became separated from a friend last weekend after a concert and began wandering around Puyallup. The victim says a homeless man offered to share drugs with him, so he followed the 42-year-old transient back to his tent.>>
PUYALLUP, Wash. - Authorities say a Washington man claims he was physically and sexually assaulted for 30 hours by a homeless man in a tent. The News Tribune reports the victim says he became separated from a friend last weekend after a concert and began wandering around Puyallup. The victim says a homeless man offered to share drugs with him, so he followed the 42-year-old transient back to his tent.>>
Coeur d'Alene Police warn bar patrons to watch their drinks after several reports of possible druggings
Coeur d'Alene Police warn bar patrons to watch their drinks after several reports of possible druggings
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police are warning people who may go out to bars this holiday weekend to be aware of your surroundings after they've received several reports concerning men and women who feel they've been drugged after drinking at different bars around town. Several members of the police department have met with local bars to discuss the issue and are working to address it.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police are warning people who may go out to bars this holiday weekend to be aware of your surroundings after they've received several reports concerning men and women who feel they've been drugged after drinking at different bars around town. Several members of the police department have met with local bars to discuss the issue and are working to address it.>>
Man arrested after causing fatal crash trying to flee police
Man arrested after causing fatal crash trying to flee police
FIFE, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say man has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder for allegedly causing a fatal crash while fleeing police Tuesday. The News Tribune reports the crash happened Tuesday morning at Pacific Highway East and Alexander Avenue in Fife. Fife police spokesman Tom Thompson says the 43-year-old Covington man was fleeing Puyallup Tribal Police in a vehicle stolen from Auburn.>>
FIFE, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say man has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder for allegedly causing a fatal crash while fleeing police Tuesday. The News Tribune reports the crash happened Tuesday morning at Pacific Highway East and Alexander Avenue in Fife. Fife police spokesman Tom Thompson says the 43-year-old Covington man was fleeing Puyallup Tribal Police in a vehicle stolen from Auburn.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Inslee: budget "a tremendous education budget"
Inslee: budget "a tremendous education budget"
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - The Latest on budget deliberations at the Washington state Legislature (all times local): 3:39 p.m. The state Senate has approved a $43.7 billion budget for the next two years that would increase spending for public schools, mental health and state worker contracts. The spending plan was approved by a 39 to 10 vote Friday. It now heads to the House. The House at nearly the same time OK'd the education funding>>
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - The Latest on budget deliberations at the Washington state Legislature (all times local): 3:39 p.m. The state Senate has approved a $43.7 billion budget for the next two years that would increase spending for public schools, mental health and state worker contracts. The spending plan was approved by a 39 to 10 vote Friday. It now heads to the House. The House at nearly the same time OK'd the education funding>>
Police look into possible bike 'chop shop' in Spokane
Police look into possible bike 'chop shop' in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Police looked into a possible bike chop-shop Friday. A tent here and a tent there. Right across from Lewis and Clark High School. The camps stretch all the way from Monroe to Bernard- but one camp stood out. The one with all the bikes and bike frames and bike rims- dozens of them, way more bikes than here were people. There were enough to open up their own - possibly illegal -- bike shop. When we were filming Thursday>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Police looked into a possible bike chop-shop Friday. A tent here and a tent there. Right across from Lewis and Clark High School. The camps stretch all the way from Monroe to Bernard- but one camp stood out. The one with all the bikes and bike frames and bike rims- dozens of them, way more bikes than here were people. There were enough to open up their own - possibly illegal -- bike shop. When we were filming Thursday>>
Coeur d'Alene program keeps students' summer reading from sliding
Coeur d'Alene program keeps students' summer reading from sliding
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - It's no secret, when it's the summer time kids are spending less time in front of their books and more time outside. But, a program in Coeur d'Alene are making sure their students reading doesn't slide. Three days a week, over 150 students from Coeur d’Alene schools come to Winton Elementary to better their reading habits. “I love teaching these little kids and hopefully we’re giving them a boost,” Jodi Johnson said.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - It's no secret, when it's the summer time kids are spending less time in front of their books and more time outside. But, a program in Coeur d'Alene are making sure their students reading doesn't slide. Three days a week, over 150 students from Coeur d’Alene schools come to Winton Elementary to better their reading habits. “I love teaching these little kids and hopefully we’re giving them a boost,” Jodi Johnson said.>>
VIDEO: Mead woman’s car dragged more than 100 feet, ends up in tree
VIDEO: Mead woman’s car dragged more than 100 feet, ends up in tree
MEAD, Wash. - Cell phone video shows the aftermath of a collision that ended with a car smashed up against a tree. The incident happened just before 5:30 a.m. on Thursday in Mead. The woman who owns the car, Crystal Mulvaney, says she heard the collision and ran out of her apartment located on Wall and Bellwood. “It happened so fast,” said Mulvaney. “I heard the crash and I started running around like a mad woman in my house>>
MEAD, Wash. - Cell phone video shows the aftermath of a collision that ended with a car smashed up against a tree. The incident happened just before 5:30 a.m. on Thursday in Mead. The woman who owns the car, Crystal Mulvaney, says she heard the collision and ran out of her apartment located on Wall and Bellwood. “It happened so fast,” said Mulvaney. “I heard the crash and I started running around like a mad woman in my house>>
Aspiring firefighter commits nine years to volunteering
Aspiring firefighter commits nine years to volunteering
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. Prepping has already begun for wildfire season in Grant County. For Fire District 3 in Quincy, volunteers are still needed. One of those volunteers has been with the department for the last nine years. "The accomplishment of being able to help people and provide them that service for the people that I serve," said Volunteer Luke Garrison. That is what keeps Luke committed to the department and volunteering. This past year he was awarded>>
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. Prepping has already begun for wildfire season in Grant County. For Fire District 3 in Quincy, volunteers are still needed. One of those volunteers has been with the department for the last nine years. "The accomplishment of being able to help people and provide them that service for the people that I serve," said Volunteer Luke Garrison. That is what keeps Luke committed to the department and volunteering. This past year he was awarded>>
Coeur d'Alene Police warn bar patrons to watch their drinks after several reports of possible druggings
Coeur d'Alene Police warn bar patrons to watch their drinks after several reports of possible druggings
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police are warning people who may go out to bars this holiday weekend to be aware of your surroundings after they've received several reports concerning men and women who feel they've been drugged after drinking at different bars around town. Several members of the police department have met with local bars to discuss the issue and are working to address it.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police are warning people who may go out to bars this holiday weekend to be aware of your surroundings after they've received several reports concerning men and women who feel they've been drugged after drinking at different bars around town. Several members of the police department have met with local bars to discuss the issue and are working to address it.>>
Post Falls mother reunites with daughter 30 years after giving her up for adoption
Post Falls mother reunites with daughter 30 years after giving her up for adoption
POST FALLS, Idaho - The busyness of an airport is often chaotic. From check-in to final boarding, there's usually no time to stop. But last week at the Spokane International Airport in Spokane, time stood still for a mother and daughter. It was a reunion 30 years in the making. “I looked at her and said she looks like me,” said Lisa Rivera. “She looks like her sister.” The last time Rivera held her daughter, 30-year-old Lisa Harris, was within 24 hours of>>
POST FALLS, Idaho - The busyness of an airport is often chaotic. From check-in to final boarding, there's usually no time to stop. But last week at the Spokane International Airport in Spokane, time stood still for a mother and daughter. It was a reunion 30 years in the making. “I looked at her and said she looks like me,” said Lisa Rivera. “She looks like her sister.” The last time Rivera held her daughter, 30-year-old Lisa Harris, was within 24 hours of>>
Spokane lawmakers secure $15 million for regional medical education
Spokane lawmakers secure $15 million for regional medical education
OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine at Washington State University and the WWAMI Regional Medical Education program will receive a total of $15 million in state funding following the passage of the state’s operating budget that is expected to be signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee late tonight. “In Eastern Washington and throughout the state, we are facing a shortage of primary care doctors,” said Sen. Andy Billig, D->>
OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine at Washington State University and the WWAMI Regional Medical Education program will receive a total of $15 million in state funding following the passage of the state’s operating budget that is expected to be signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee late tonight. “In Eastern Washington and throughout the state, we are facing a shortage of primary care doctors,” said Sen. Andy Billig, D->>
Feeling blue? Crayola seeks help naming its new crayon
Feeling blue? Crayola seeks help naming its new crayon
EASTON, Pa. (AP) - Crayola has the blues - five, to be exact. The iconic crayon maker left it to fans to come up with a name for a new blue crayon replacing the recently retired color dandelion. After receiving nearly 90,000 submissions, Crayola narrowed it down to five names for the crayon based on a pigment discovered in 2009. The choices are: Dreams Come Blue, Bluetiful, Blue Moon Bliss, Reach for the Stars, and Star Spangled Blue. Scientists at Oregon State University accide...>>
EASTON, Pa. (AP) - Crayola has the blues - five, to be exact. The iconic crayon maker left it to fans to come up with a name for a new blue crayon replacing the recently retired color dandelion. After receiving nearly 90,000 submissions, Crayola narrowed it down to five names for the crayon based on a pigment discovered in 2009. The choices are: Dreams Come Blue, Bluetiful, Blue Moon Bliss, Reach for the Stars, and Star Spangled Blue. Scientists at Oregon State University accide...>>
Idaho coroner identifies 1 of 3 slain women as wife of missing man
Idaho coroner identifies 1 of 3 slain women as wife of missing man
CALDWELL, Idaho (AP) - Authorities say one of the three women found shot to death near a rural southwestern Idaho farmhouse has been identified as the wife of a man who is wanted in connection with the case. Canyon County spokesman Joe Decker announced Friday that the Canyon County Coroner's office used dental records to positively identify the remains of 56-year-old Cheryl Baker of Ogden, Utah. Investigators are still working to identify the other two victims.>>
CALDWELL, Idaho (AP) - Authorities say one of the three women found shot to death near a rural southwestern Idaho farmhouse has been identified as the wife of a man who is wanted in connection with the case. Canyon County spokesman Joe Decker announced Friday that the Canyon County Coroner's office used dental records to positively identify the remains of 56-year-old Cheryl Baker of Ogden, Utah. Investigators are still working to identify the other two victims.>>