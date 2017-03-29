Burglar breaks into Spokane couple's home while they sleep

A local family had their porch lights on, cars in their driveway, and TV going. All that wasn't enough to deter a burglar early Monday morning. The thief made off with electronics, jewelry and prescription glasses.

What made the situation particularly unnerving is one of the victim's was laying on the couch no more than 30 feet from where at least one of the items was taken.

"We've lived here 32 years and never been afraid to be here," said Cindy Mobley. "I don't think I've slept since this happened."

The couple said they feel this is the ultimate violation.

"It is horrible," Cindy said. "I'm just nervous."

"The unknown part is how long were they even in our house to start with," Ken said. "It's brazen."

It all happened around 2:00 AM. Cindy couldn't sleep and was up watching TV downstairs in their home near North Central High School.

The couple said their dog alerted them to trouble with uncontrollable barking toward their back door. That's when they realized they weren't alone.

"There were wet footprints leading up to my backdoor, and we have a covered patio," Cindy said. "They shouldn't be there."

Cindy immediately yelled for Ken, and they found the thief had rummaged through their kitchen and downstairs bathroom. They think their barking dog scared off the thief.

"Coming in your yard, stealing stuff is one thing, but coming into your house when you're there is four levels above anything else," Ken said.

The couple said police only found one set of tracks. They never got a good look at the suspect.

The Mobley's said a police K9 was called to the scene but didn't track down the thief.

If you know anything about this incident, please call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.