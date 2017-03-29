Victim of Kootenai mail theft ring robbed three times

Stealing someone’s mail, well that’s a federal offense and after four people were arrested it has residents in Athol and Hauser Lake on edge.

This investigation goes all the way back to November 2016. Deputies received complaints countywide, but the Hauser Lake and Athol area were the hardest hit.

“I hope that they get a long time in jail,” a resident said.

The resident, who wants to remain anonymous due to fear of retaliation, says she had her mail stolen three times in the span of several months.

“I didn't receive my grandkids Christmas cards that they had made me for Christmas,” she said.

After that was stolen, she decided to write a letter to the thieves.

“I said ‘to whomever took my mail, Merry Christmas. P.S. please pay my cancer bills,” she said.

Deputies arrested Nathaniel Taylor, Justin Kretchmar, Marcus Hawkins, and Kellie Mann.

One man, David T. Perry, is still on the run.

The woman says even with the four behind bars, she feels violated.

"Cause now they know who mails me, who talks to me, they know my identity, no I don't feel safe,” she said.

If anyone has information on where David Perry is, they are urged to call the Kootenai County Sheriffs Office.