Gonzaga won't cancel Friday classes for Final Four - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Gonzaga won't cancel Friday classes for Final Four

Posted: Updated:
Photo: Torrey Vail Photo: Torrey Vail
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Officials for Gonzaga University will not cancel classes on Friday to help students travel to Phoenix for the school's first appearance in the NCAA Tournament's Final Four.
    
Gonzaga plays South Carolina in a semifinal game on Saturday.
    
Nearly 1,500 people signed a petition this week asking Gonzaga President Thayne McCulloh to cancel Friday classes so they could drive the 20 hours to Phoenix to be part of the action.
    
The Spokesman-Review says school officials declined to cancel classes because federal standards dictate how many hours of instruction must take place each semester. They recommend that students attend television viewing parties.
    
___
    
Information from: The Spokesman-Review, http://www.spokesman.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Washington man drowns in same lake where mom, brother died

    Washington man drowns in same lake where mom, brother died

    Friday, June 30 2017 5:51 PM EDT2017-06-30 21:51:59 GMT

    TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A Washington state man has drowned in the same lake where his mother and brother died 38 years ago. The News Tribune newspaper reports that 44-year-old Anthony Fuentes had been fishing with his 12-year-old son on the shore of Lake Kapowsin, southeast of Tacoma, last Sunday when the boy's raft floated away. He began having trouble and the boy went to get help. Authorities estimate Fuentes was underwater for about five minutes before several people pulled him out.

    >>

    TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A Washington state man has drowned in the same lake where his mother and brother died 38 years ago. The News Tribune newspaper reports that 44-year-old Anthony Fuentes had been fishing with his 12-year-old son on the shore of Lake Kapowsin, southeast of Tacoma, last Sunday when the boy's raft floated away. He began having trouble and the boy went to get help. Authorities estimate Fuentes was underwater for about five minutes before several people pulled him out.

    >>

  • Death in SUV in downtown Spokane ruled as suspicious

    Death in SUV in downtown Spokane ruled as suspicious

    Friday, June 30 2017 2:35 PM EDT2017-06-30 18:35:31 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The circumstances surrounding the death of a man found in an SUV in downtown Spokane earlier this week have been ruled as suspicious.  Medics told police they were at the 7-11 at 2nd and Division on an unrelated call when GMC Yukon pulled up and the driver requested they check on the man in her passenger seat because he was having a medical emergency

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The circumstances surrounding the death of a man found in an SUV in downtown Spokane earlier this week have been ruled as suspicious.  Medics told police they were at the 7-11 at 2nd and Division on an unrelated call when GMC Yukon pulled up and the driver requested they check on the man in her passenger seat because he was having a medical emergency. 

    >>

  • Pregnant teen charged after killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt

    Pregnant teen charged after killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt

    Thursday, June 29 2017 1:18 PM EDT2017-06-29 17:18:24 GMT

    HALSTAD, Minn. - A Minnesota woman charged in the fatal shooting of her boyfriend told authorities it was a video stunt gone wrong. Monalisa Perez, of Halstad, was charged Wednesday with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Pedro Ruiz III. According to a criminal complaint, the 19-year-old Perez told authorities Ruiz wanted to make a YouTube video of her shooting a bullet into a book he was holding against his chest. 

    >>

    HALSTAD, Minn. - A Minnesota woman charged in the fatal shooting of her boyfriend told authorities it was a video stunt gone wrong. Monalisa Perez, of Halstad, was charged Wednesday with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Pedro Ruiz III. According to a criminal complaint, the 19-year-old Perez told authorities Ruiz wanted to make a YouTube video of her shooting a bullet into a book he was holding against his chest. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Inslee: budget "a tremendous education budget"

    Inslee: budget "a tremendous education budget"

    Saturday, July 1 2017 12:09 AM EDT2017-07-01 04:09:21 GMT
    Ted S. Warren AP PhotoTed S. Warren AP Photo

    OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - The Latest on budget deliberations at the Washington state Legislature (all times local): 3:39 p.m. The state Senate has approved a $43.7 billion budget for the next two years that would increase spending for public schools, mental health and state worker contracts. The spending plan was approved by a 39 to 10 vote Friday. It now heads to the House. The House at nearly the same time OK'd the education funding 

    >>

    OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - The Latest on budget deliberations at the Washington state Legislature (all times local): 3:39 p.m. The state Senate has approved a $43.7 billion budget for the next two years that would increase spending for public schools, mental health and state worker contracts. The spending plan was approved by a 39 to 10 vote Friday. It now heads to the House. The House at nearly the same time OK'd the education funding 

    >>

  • Police look into possible bike 'chop shop' in Spokane

    Police look into possible bike 'chop shop' in Spokane

    Saturday, July 1 2017 12:00 AM EDT2017-07-01 04:00:22 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police looked into a possible bike chop-shop Friday. A tent here and a tent there. Right across from Lewis and Clark High School. The camps stretch all the way from Monroe to Bernard- but one camp stood out. The one with all the bikes and bike frames and bike rims- dozens of them, way more bikes than here were people. There were enough to open up their own - possibly illegal -- bike shop. When we were filming Thursday 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police looked into a possible bike chop-shop Friday. A tent here and a tent there. Right across from Lewis and Clark High School. The camps stretch all the way from Monroe to Bernard- but one camp stood out. The one with all the bikes and bike frames and bike rims- dozens of them, way more bikes than here were people. There were enough to open up their own - possibly illegal -- bike shop. When we were filming Thursday 

    >>

  • Coeur d'Alene program keeps students' summer reading from sliding

    Coeur d'Alene program keeps students' summer reading from sliding

    Friday, June 30 2017 11:35 PM EDT2017-07-01 03:35:14 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - It's no secret, when it's the summer time kids are spending less time in front of their books and more time outside. But, a program in Coeur d'Alene are making sure their students reading doesn't slide. Three days a week, over 150 students from Coeur d’Alene schools come to Winton Elementary to better their reading habits. “I love teaching these little kids and hopefully we’re giving them a boost,” Jodi Johnson said. 

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - It's no secret, when it's the summer time kids are spending less time in front of their books and more time outside. But, a program in Coeur d'Alene are making sure their students reading doesn't slide. Three days a week, over 150 students from Coeur d’Alene schools come to Winton Elementary to better their reading habits. “I love teaching these little kids and hopefully we’re giving them a boost,” Jodi Johnson said. 

    >>
    •   