Gonzaga won't cancel Friday classes for Final Four

Officials for Gonzaga University will not cancel classes on Friday to help students travel to Phoenix for the school's first appearance in the NCAA Tournament's Final Four.



Gonzaga plays South Carolina in a semifinal game on Saturday.



Nearly 1,500 people signed a petition this week asking Gonzaga President Thayne McCulloh to cancel Friday classes so they could drive the 20 hours to Phoenix to be part of the action.



The Spokesman-Review says school officials declined to cancel classes because federal standards dictate how many hours of instruction must take place each semester. They recommend that students attend television viewing parties.



___



Information from: The Spokesman-Review, http://www.spokesman.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)