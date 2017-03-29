Violent robbery caught on camera in Snohomish County

A home burglary quickly became a violent robbery when two men discovered someone was at home at the time.

The whole think was caught on camera, and Snohomish County deputies are looking for names to go with faces.

One suspect is seen running to get his partner, then kicks in a locked door to the screams of a terrified woman, begging them to leave her alone.

The woman told deputies they ripped jewelry off her body. Then you can see the intruders continue to rummage through her belongings before leaving..

The home security camera caught good video of their faces, and now officers are looking for them.

If you can identify either of these suspects, or have information about this incident, call Det. Geoghagan 425-388-5258