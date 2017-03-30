Unswept Spokane streets lead to increase in windshield repair - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Unswept Spokane streets lead to increase in windshield repair

Posted: Updated:
by Peter Maxwell, Reporter
Connect
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Snow is finally out of the picture in Spokane. But the sand and gravel that has been left behind to treat the snowy roads is not, which is causing havoc to drivers' windshields. Just ask Fong Vue over at Spokane Quick Lube who also repairs chipped windshields.

"It's actually popping right now a lot. Big increase," Vue said.

This month alone, the shop has repaired over 50 windshield chips on cars. Which is way up from the 20 to 30 they repair in a typical month. They are expecting larger numbers for chip repairs in April.

"We're expecting to do 60-70 next month," Vue said.

On Southeast Boulevard on the South Hill, all the leftover gravel from a massive pothole is curb high and they aren't the small stones. "I think they should clean it up. I think they should because it's dangerous people on bicycles could accidentally hurt themselves," said Virginia Strong.

Loose gravel and sand isn't the only debris that is littering Spokane streets. Cans, plastic bottles, car parts, and decomposed leaves from last fall are still on the road. But in downtown Spokane, Virginia thinks that the streets are fairly clean.

The city is in a catch 22 because crews who clean the streets also fill potholes. With all the potholes Spokane has to fill, street sweeping right now is challenging. The city says its doing its best to keep up with everything that's on its plate.  

A city spokesperson told KHQ that they had three sweepers out Wednesday sweeping some of the main roads to get loose gravel off the streets.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Washington man drowns in same lake where mom, brother died

    Washington man drowns in same lake where mom, brother died

    Friday, June 30 2017 5:51 PM EDT2017-06-30 21:51:59 GMT

    TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A Washington state man has drowned in the same lake where his mother and brother died 38 years ago. The News Tribune newspaper reports that 44-year-old Anthony Fuentes had been fishing with his 12-year-old son on the shore of Lake Kapowsin, southeast of Tacoma, last Sunday when the boy's raft floated away. He began having trouble and the boy went to get help. Authorities estimate Fuentes was underwater for about five minutes before several people pulled him out.

    >>

    TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A Washington state man has drowned in the same lake where his mother and brother died 38 years ago. The News Tribune newspaper reports that 44-year-old Anthony Fuentes had been fishing with his 12-year-old son on the shore of Lake Kapowsin, southeast of Tacoma, last Sunday when the boy's raft floated away. He began having trouble and the boy went to get help. Authorities estimate Fuentes was underwater for about five minutes before several people pulled him out.

    >>

  • Death in SUV in downtown Spokane ruled as suspicious

    Death in SUV in downtown Spokane ruled as suspicious

    Friday, June 30 2017 2:35 PM EDT2017-06-30 18:35:31 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The circumstances surrounding the death of a man found in an SUV in downtown Spokane earlier this week have been ruled as suspicious.  Medics told police they were at the 7-11 at 2nd and Division on an unrelated call when GMC Yukon pulled up and the driver requested they check on the man in her passenger seat because he was having a medical emergency

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The circumstances surrounding the death of a man found in an SUV in downtown Spokane earlier this week have been ruled as suspicious.  Medics told police they were at the 7-11 at 2nd and Division on an unrelated call when GMC Yukon pulled up and the driver requested they check on the man in her passenger seat because he was having a medical emergency. 

    >>

  • Family holds prayer vigil for missing teen

    Family holds prayer vigil for missing teen

    Saturday, July 1 2017 2:02 AM EDT2017-07-01 06:02:44 GMT

    POST FALLS, Idaho - A Post Falls family is desperate to find their daughter who left home to meet someone from the internet. Post Falls Police say 17-year-old Mari Bennett-Cooper is an endangered runaway and boarded a flight from Spokane to Seattle.  Nobody has heard from her since. However, she left behind a Facebook post. "I don't know what's wrong with me, everyone leaves, everyone lies, everyone forgets me, replaces me, plays me, hurts me.

    >>

    POST FALLS, Idaho - A Post Falls family is desperate to find their daughter who left home to meet someone from the internet. Post Falls Police say 17-year-old Mari Bennett-Cooper is an endangered runaway and boarded a flight from Spokane to Seattle.  Nobody has heard from her since. However, she left behind a Facebook post. "I don't know what's wrong with me, everyone leaves, everyone lies, everyone forgets me, replaces me, plays me, hurts me.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Gov. Jay Inslee signs $43.7 billion budget

    Inslee: budget "a tremendous education budget"

    Saturday, July 1 2017 2:26 AM EDT2017-07-01 06:26:36 GMT
    Ted S. Warren AP PhotoTed S. Warren AP Photo

    OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - The Latest on budget deliberations at the Washington state Legislature (all times local): 3:39 p.m. The state Senate has approved a $43.7 billion budget for the next two years that would increase spending for public schools, mental health and state worker contracts. The spending plan was approved by a 39 to 10 vote Friday. It now heads to the House. The House at nearly the same time OK'd the education funding 

    >>

    OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - The Latest on budget deliberations at the Washington state Legislature (all times local): 3:39 p.m. The state Senate has approved a $43.7 billion budget for the next two years that would increase spending for public schools, mental health and state worker contracts. The spending plan was approved by a 39 to 10 vote Friday. It now heads to the House. The House at nearly the same time OK'd the education funding 

    >>

  • Family holds prayer vigil for missing teen

    Family holds prayer vigil for missing teen

    Saturday, July 1 2017 2:02 AM EDT2017-07-01 06:02:44 GMT

    POST FALLS, Idaho - A Post Falls family is desperate to find their daughter who left home to meet someone from the internet. Post Falls Police say 17-year-old Mari Bennett-Cooper is an endangered runaway and boarded a flight from Spokane to Seattle.  Nobody has heard from her since. However, she left behind a Facebook post. "I don't know what's wrong with me, everyone leaves, everyone lies, everyone forgets me, replaces me, plays me, hurts me.

    >>

    POST FALLS, Idaho - A Post Falls family is desperate to find their daughter who left home to meet someone from the internet. Post Falls Police say 17-year-old Mari Bennett-Cooper is an endangered runaway and boarded a flight from Spokane to Seattle.  Nobody has heard from her since. However, she left behind a Facebook post. "I don't know what's wrong with me, everyone leaves, everyone lies, everyone forgets me, replaces me, plays me, hurts me.

    >>

  • Washington Legislature passes paid family leave measure

    Washington Legislature passes paid family leave measure

    Saturday, July 1 2017 1:31 AM EDT2017-07-01 05:31:26 GMT
    Photo: Ted S. Warren, APPhoto: Ted S. Warren, AP

    OLYMPIA, Wash.  (AP) - The Washington Legislature has approved a paid family leave program that offers workers paid time off for the birth or adoption of a child or the serious medical condition of the worker or the worker's family member. The measure passed the House on a 65-29 vote Friday shortly after the Senate passed it on a 37-12 vote. It now goes to Gov. Jay Inslee for his signature. The bill, which was a compromise reached 

    >>

    OLYMPIA, Wash.  (AP) - The Washington Legislature has approved a paid family leave program that offers workers paid time off for the birth or adoption of a child or the serious medical condition of the worker or the worker's family member. The measure passed the House on a 65-29 vote Friday shortly after the Senate passed it on a 37-12 vote. It now goes to Gov. Jay Inslee for his signature. The bill, which was a compromise reached 

    >>
    •   