Washington state ranks #7 for worst roads in the country

Washington state ranks #7 for worst roads in the countryPosted: Updated:
Two people dead, driver in custody for vehicular homicide after crash on Highway 27 south of Spokane
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Update 11:25 a.m.: Washington State Patrol has released the names of the driver and one passenger involved in a fatal crash early Saturday morning on Highway 27. A second passenger killed has not yet been identified Saturday.>>
Post Falls Police trespass large marmot from Walmart after dramatic rescue from car engine
POST FALLS, Idaho - A standoff, tense negotiations and a forced extraction of a stubborn suspect. It's just another night on the graveyard shift for officers with the Post Falls Police Department. Oh yeah, and it was all centered around a large marmot.>>
Washington man drowns in same lake where mom, brother died
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A Washington state man has drowned in the same lake where his mother and brother died 38 years ago. The News Tribune newspaper reports that 44-year-old Anthony Fuentes had been fishing with his 12-year-old son on the shore of Lake Kapowsin, southeast of Tacoma, last Sunday when the boy's raft floated away. He began having trouble and the boy went to get help. Authorities estimate Fuentes was underwater for about five minutes before several people pulled him out.>>
Family holds prayer vigil for missing teen
POST FALLS, Idaho - A Post Falls family is desperate to find their daughter who left home to meet someone from the internet. Post Falls Police say 17-year-old Mari Bennett-Cooper is an endangered runaway and boarded a flight from Spokane to Seattle. Nobody has heard from her since. However, she left behind a Facebook post. "I don't know what's wrong with me, everyone leaves, everyone lies, everyone forgets me, replaces me, plays me, hurts me.>>
Death in SUV in downtown Spokane ruled as suspicious
SPOKANE, Wash. - The circumstances surrounding the death of a man found in an SUV in downtown Spokane earlier this week have been ruled as suspicious. Medics told police they were at the 7-11 at 2nd and Division on an unrelated call when GMC Yukon pulled up and the driver requested they check on the man in her passenger seat because he was having a medical emergency>>
Coeur d'Alene Police warn bar patrons to watch their drinks after several reports of possible druggings
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police are warning people who may go out to bars this holiday weekend to be aware of your surroundings after they've received several reports concerning men and women who feel they've been drugged after drinking at different bars around town. Several members of the police department have met with local bars to discuss the issue and are working to address it.>>
All evacuations lifted for fires burning in Chelan, Douglas and Grant counties
Firefighters continue to fight three wildfires in Chelan, Douglas and Grant counties Saturday. Evacuation orders for all fires were lifted on Saturday, but crews warn to be safe this weekend with the approaching 4th of July holiday and hot, dry weather expected.>>
Two people dead, driver in custody for vehicular homicide after crash on Highway 27 south of Spokane
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Update 11:25 a.m.: Washington State Patrol has released the names of the driver and one passenger involved in a fatal crash early Saturday morning on Highway 27. A second passenger killed has not yet been identified Saturday.>>
Divers on training mission find submerged pickup in lake
LAKEWOOD, Wash. (AP) - Rescue divers on a routine training mission have found a pickup at the bottom of a lake in Lakewood. The News Tribune reports that West Pierce Fire and Rescue divers on Friday morning found the truck at the bottom of American Lake.>>
Washington will send some voter data to Trump commission
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Washington's secretary of state says her office will send some of the voter information requested by President Donald Trump's commission investigating alleged 2016 election voter fraud.>>
Teen sentenced in connection with officer shooting
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) - A 16-year-old boy has been sentenced to over seven years in connection with the shooting of a Mount Vernon officer in December. The Skagit Valley Herald reports the teen was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty as an adult to three counts of assault, two of which come with increased sentences because firearms were involved.>>
Denver proposes social marijuana use rules for businesses
DENVER (AP) - Denver has finalized rules for the nation's first licensed pot clubs. To open, clubs first need neighborhood approval. They can't allow indoor smoking or on-site pot sales. Denver voters approved recreational marijuana clubs in November. But a state board banned the sale of alcohol at places allowing pot use. Interested businesses so far have included yoga studios and coffee shops.>>
Police say 28 hurt in Little Rock club shooting
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Little Rock Police say 28 people were hurt early Saturday after a shooting at a downtown night club. Police said on Twitter that 25 people suffered gunshot wounds and three had unrelated injuries. Police said all were expected to survive.>>
Promoter in failed Bahamas music festival arrested in NYC
NEW YORK (AP) - The promoter behind a failed music festival in the Bahamas has been arrested in New York on a wire fraud charge. Federal prosecutors say Billy McFarland was arrested Friday and is charged with scheming to defraud investors in his company, Fyre Media. McFarland's Fyre Festival was billed as an ultra-luxurious event with headliners including rockers Blink-182 and the hip-hop act Migos.>>
Trump escalates personal feud with television hosts
BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) - President Donald Trump escalated an intensely personal feud with two high-profile talk show hosts Saturday, suggesting without evidence that their network is biased against him. The president's stream of insults has pained politicians from both parties who have appealed to him, without apparent success, to stop the 140-character bursts of character attacks and focus on running the country.>>
Post Falls Police trespass large marmot from Walmart after dramatic rescue from car engine
POST FALLS, Idaho - A standoff, tense negotiations and a forced extraction of a stubborn suspect. It's just another night on the graveyard shift for officers with the Post Falls Police Department. Oh yeah, and it was all centered around a large marmot.>>
