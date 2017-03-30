CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Cobra desperate for water drinks from bottle

This is a story that even those who are terrified of snakes can find a soft place in their heart for.



A village in southwestern India was recently hit by a bad drought. The lack of water brought a cobra, a snake that typically prefers to stay away from crowds, into the village. An animal rescuer realized the cobra was desperate for water and so taking proper safety precautions, he offered the snake a cool bottle of water.



The incredible moment was captured on video as the snake happily drinks from the bottle. The snake was eventually taken to a rescue facility to be treated for dehydration.



