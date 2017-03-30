Dolphins in the desert? We found one who tells us Gonzaga is going to win!

Dolphins in the desert? It's not the first place you'd think to find them, but Dan and Steph caught up with "Leeko," a pretty cool dolphin at Dolphinaris, a place that allows visitors in Arizona to interact with dolphins, learn about this amazing species, and support ocean conservation efforts.



Because we are all getting ready for Gonzaga's to take on South Carolina in the Final Four, Dan and Steph couldn't resist asking Leeko his opinion about the Zags. Your NCAA bracket may be busted, but Leeko was very eager to give his final four pick... he tells us Gonzaga is going to win the game on Saturday and he was very vocal about it!



We've heard dolphins are smart before, but Leeko is exceptionally brilliant!