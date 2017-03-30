Mad Minute stories from Thursday, March 30th

EPPING, N.H. (AP) -- Heading home to New Hampshire, truckers Will Sword and Tyler Buckley were on the road in Massachusetts when they heard a bang. At first, they thought the truck had hit a tree.

But when they stopped and Buckley got out to investigate, he was shocked to see an owl trapped between the cab and the cargo hold. And it was still very much alive.

"He said, 'Dude, it's an owl,'" Sword said, who snapped a photo of the male barred owl trapped earlier this month. He recalled it was flapping its wings and trying to escape.

Sword got on the phone to the New Hampshire State Police, who referred him to Jane Kelly, who runs a rehabilitation and education center in Epping for birds of prey called On the Wing. She advised him to gently remove the bird from the truck with heavy gloves to avoid the sharp talons, keep it warm with a blanket and place it in a box.

"It's absolutely a miracle that it's alive after getting hit by a truck," said Chris McKee, a conservation officer with the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, who picked up the bird the next day and brought it to Kelly. He said the owl was most likely trying to hunt for rodents along the highway when it collided with the truck.

Kelly brought the bird to Veterinary Emergency & Surgery Hospital in Brentwood to be examined. It didn't appear to have any broken bones but did suffer head trauma in the collision and is having trouble seeing out of its right eye. Named Trucker, the bird has been recovering, eating and perching on its own.

Kelly said it should be moved this weekend to a larger enclosure and eventually be released into the wild.

"If he can fly, then we will start seeing if he can hunt on his own with live prey and hopefully get him out to where he came from in the next couple of weeks," Kelly said.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

WATERLOO, N.Y. (AP) -- A poplar tree in upstate New York dating back to before the Civil War has grown around three farm tool blades and is in need of a trimming.

The "Scythe Tree," as it's called, is located in Waterloo, midway between Rochester and Syracuse. It was planted in front of a farmer's house before the Civil War.

A man who joined the Union Army placed a scythe in the tree's notch and told his parents not to remove it until he came home. He later died in a Confederate hospital.

During World War I, two local brothers placed scythes in the tree. They survived the war, and their scythes remain embedded in the tree.

The Post-Standard reports a local historian is raising funds needed to have the tree trimmed.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AYR, Australia (AP) -- An Australian journalist covering flooding from Cyclone Debbie was shocked to come across a dead bull shark that was apparently swept up in the deluge.

WIN News reporter Philip Calder tells news.com.au that he was in the town of Ayr to shoot video of a flooded road and couldn't believe he came across a shark in a puddle. He says the shark is "the talk of the town" and many locals have turned out to touch it.

Some social media users are drawing a connection between the shark and Syfy's "Sharknado" film series, which features sharks getting swept up in cyclones and wreaking havoc on cities.

Cyclone Debbie knocked out power to thousands when it slammed ashore with winds up to 260 kilometers (160 miles) an hour Tuesday.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The starship Enterprise has a new five-year mission: to boldly go and raise money to help a quirky museum live long and prosper.

The Hollywood Science Fiction Museum recently took possession of life-sized wax figures of all seven crew members from the original "Star Trek" TV series, including Capt. Kirk.

The figures and a replica of the Enterprise bridge had spent a decade in storage.

"This is kind of a holy grail of Trek fandom," museum founder Huston Huddleston said in an online museum video.

The figures were crafted for the Movieland Wax Museum, a Buena Park tourist attraction. Around 10 years ago, the defunct museum auctioned off its contents, including the figures that had drawn generations of Trekkies.

"As far as anyone knew, it was lost," Huddleston said Wednesday of the Trek tableau. "It was either in a rich person's house and never seen again, or it was destroyed...nobody knew."

In fact, the intrepid crew had been rescued.

At the museum auction, Steve and Lori Greenthal ponied up $40,000 for Kirk, Spock, Sulu, Uhura, Dr. "Bones" McCoy, Chekov and Engineer Scott.

They wanted to keep the set from being broken up.

"We took them home and put them in our dining room," Lori told the Orange County Register.

Steve didn't like the way their life-like eyes stared.

"We put paper bags over their heads," he said.

Steve called a buddy, Chris Liebl of Anaheim, and they hatched a plan to make money from the figures. Liebl offered to pay half the purchase price and together they spent another $40,000 building a 20-by-30-foot mockup of the Enterprise bridge, complete with sounds effects from the TV show.

They took the set to Las Vegas for a 40th Star Trek anniversary gathering and sold about 800 photographs of people posing with the figures. George Takei, who played Sulu, and Nichelle Nichols, who portrayed Uhuru, even stopped by to pose with their alter egos.

But the venture didn't make money and the setup was cumbersome.

So the figures eventually were dismantled and the wax heads and hands placed in cold storage. The bridge set was stored in a hangar at the Fullerton airport.

However, the airport now needs the hangar for other things.

Three months ago, the owners donated the set and its wax crew to the museum. On a recent weekend, they held a party to say goodbye.

"I've been on an emotional roller coaster," Lori Greenthal told the Register. "I'm happy they're going to be together and on display. It brings such joy to so many people."

The museum held a successful Kickstarter campaign to pay for about $14,000 to cover the expected costs of restoring the figures.

"Most of them are great shape," Huddleston said. "The only damage is their hair was messed up over the years and also 30 years of really harsh light on them had made their paint fade off."

Spock's figure already has been restored. Among other things, that meant removing a "terrible, tacky wig" that someone had stuck on top of the figure's original hair, which was composed of individual strands painstakingly punched into the wax, Huddleston said.

The nonprofit museum, which has no permanent home, plans to take the figures on a five-year North American tour beginning later this year in Los Angeles, Huddleston said.

The tour will help raise money to give the museum a home in North Hollywood.

Meanwhile, the Spock and McCoy figures will be introduced at the Wondercon convention in Anaheim that begins Friday, Huddleston said.

Huddleston called the figures "true pieces of art."

"I'm living a nerd's dream," he said.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) -- Nearly half the students at a high school in Pennsylvania's capital city have been given suspension notices for missing too much class time.

Pennlive.com reports that officials at Harrisburg High School gave the notices to 500 students on Monday as part of a crackdown by the school's new principal. Officials say the students accumulated too many unexcused absences.

At least 100 students served one-day suspensions on Tuesday. School officials are working with the parents of other students and say many parents have provided documentation to explain the absences.

Principal Lisa Love says students often come to school but then skip class, instead loitering in hallways and other parts of the large school. She says she needed to do something "radical" to get students' attention.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- A cat that went missing in California 2 ½ years ago has shown up many miles away in Canada.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that BooBoo the cat went missing in August 2014 in Watsonville, California. Last week, the tabby showed up in southeastern Canada, about 3,000 miles (4827.81 kilometers) from home.

When BooBoo arrived at Guelph Humane Society in Ontario, she hardly looked like a grizzled traveler.

Humane society Executive Director Adrienne McBride says BooBoo is in "fantastic shape." In fact, she might need to go on a diet when she gets home.

How did BooBoo reach Canada?

Owner Ashley Aleman suspects BooBoo hitched a ride as she has a habit of jumping in cars. The cat was identified by a microchip.

Animal protection officers will carry the cat across the border Friday.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (AP) - An Alabama youth minister was fined $25 for using a metal garden hoe to dig in the sand with his 7-year-old son while on spring break in Florida's Panhandle.

The News Herald reports Bryant Rylee of Moundville, Alabama, was building a sandcastle on Panama City Beach with his wife and son on March 23 when a police officer approached.

Rylee said the officer told them they couldn't use metal tools on the beach, and Rylee asked to have the law cited to him.

Police Chief Drew Whitman says Rylee was given opportunities to fill in the hole but refused. Whitman says the law was adopted following a rowdy 2015 spring break and was designed to protect against sexual assaults.

He said it wasn't intended to "mess up somebody's sandcastle."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Sky News) He may have been the most terrifying carnivore ever to have walked the Earth but the fearsome Tyrannosaurus rex was apparently also a sensitive lover.

Experts say the 20ft T-rex had an extremely sensitive snout, which could mean that males and females enjoyed rubbing their faces together while mating.

Writing in the Scientific Reports journal, US researchers wrote: "In courtship, tyrannosaurids might have rubbed their sensitive faces together as a vital part of pre-copulatory play."

It comes following the discovery of an earlier relative of the T-rex - the Daspletosaurus horneri (Horner's frightful lizard), which lived 74 million years ago - in the US state of Montana.

Scientists were able to examine several well-preserved fossil skulls and skeletons, and said the face of the D-horneri gave the most important clues about the Tyrannosaurus anatomy.

A general view the skull, jaw and teeth of Trix the female T-Rex exhibition at the Naturalis or Natural History Museum of Leiden on October 17, 2016 in Leiden, Netherlands

Image:

It is believed that T-rex had large, flat scales on its face, with areas of tough protective skin around the snout and jaws.

But the hard surface around the nose was penetrated by small nerve openings, which would have allowed hundreds of branches of the trigeminal nerve - responsible for sensation in the face - to run through to the surface of the dinosaur's nose.

This would effectively have turned the T-rex's face into a kind of third "hand", as sensitive to touch as a human finger tip.

Other animals also have this sensitivity nerve - cats through their whiskers and crocodiles in their snouts to sense touch and vibrations in the water. Migrating birds also use it to detect magnetic fields.

Scientists said the T-rex may well have used it to explore its environment and to pick up fragile eggs, but it was possible it also provided an enjoyable sensation when mating.

Professor Jayc Sedlmayr, from Louisiana State University, said: "Our finding of a complex sensory web is especially interesting because it is derived from the trigeminal nerve, which has an extraordinary evolutionary history of developing into wildly different 'sixth senses' in different vertebrates."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Crayola is saying farewell to the dark-yellow Dandelion crayon from its iconic 24-count box.

The company made the announcement on Twitter Thursday a day before National Crayon Day.

The arts and crafts company was originally expected to announce the retirement in Times Square on Friday morning during a Facebook live stream event but will reveal Dandelion's replacement instead.

This is the first time the company has retired a color from its classic 24-count box but has ditched others in the past including blizzard blue, magic mint, teal blue and mulberry.

The current 24-count Crayola box contains red, yellow, blue, brown, orange, green, violet, black, carnation pink, yellow orange, blue green, red violet, red orange, yellow green, blue violet, white, violet red, dandelion, cerulean, apricot, scarlet, green yellow, indigo and gray.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

EASTON, Pa. (AP) - A judge has fined a Pennsylvania golf course $1,000 in its ongoing dispute with a couple who says errant balls are still hitting their property despite a previous court order.

The (Allentown) Morning Call reports a Northampton County judge fined Morgan Hill Golf Course on Monday because it reopened the course during warmer weather earlier this month without installing cameras that are to track "all golf swings and the trajectory of all golf balls" coming from the 13th hole.

Jerzy and Halina Wisniewski say more than 50 balls have been hit onto their property, prompting the club to twice move the 13th tee to prevent that.

Golf course lawyer Erv McLain says the course denies wrongdoing and expects to prove to a jury it's not responsible for the balls being hit onto the Wisniewski property.