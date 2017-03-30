Idaho police arrest man who had been hiding for 17 years

(AP) - Officials say a northern Idaho man arrested of unlawfully possessing firearms was handed over to the U.S. Marshal's Service.



The Bonner County Daily Bee reports the U.S. Marshal Service's took custody of 45-year-old Eric Corbett Tuesday. Corbett had been living in Elmira for 17 years under the alias Jubal Burke. Officials say he faces 15 to 21 months in prison if convicted of the weapons possession charge.



Corbett worked in the state as a farmer and wood craftsman. He was indicted in 2016 for possession of a shotgun and three hunting rifles, which he is barred from having for a prior witness tampering conviction in Florida in 1996. Police say he was arrested for the firearms and partly for evading the authorities for so long.



Corbett's friends and family have written to the court to show their support for him.



3/30/2017 7:45:38 AM (GMT -7:00)