Patrick ‘Doolittle’ interviews aquatic life on Final Four match up

Patrick ‘Doolittle’ interviews aquatic life on Final Four match upPosted: Updated:
Two people dead, driver in custody for vehicular homicide after crash on Highway 27 south of Spokane
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Update 11:25 a.m.: Washington State Patrol has released the names of the driver and one passenger involved in a fatal crash early Saturday morning on Highway 27. A second passenger killed was identified as 21-year-old Raymond Maximillian Madrid of Spokane Valley Saturday afternoon.>>
Multi-vehicle crash on I-90 east of Coeur d'Alene blocks highway for nearly 5 hours
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Update: Interstate 90 at milepost 19 is back open Saturday after a wild crash blocked the highway for more than four hours Saturday.It all started at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning about four miles east of Coeur d'Alenen near the Yellowstone Trail overpass.>>
Post Falls Police trespass large marmot from Walmart after dramatic rescue from car engine
POST FALLS, Idaho - A standoff, tense negotiations and a forced extraction of a stubborn suspect. It's just another night on the graveyard shift for officers with the Post Falls Police Department. Oh yeah, and it was all centered around a large marmot.>>
Washington man drowns in same lake where mom, brother died
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A Washington state man has drowned in the same lake where his mother and brother died 38 years ago. The News Tribune newspaper reports that 44-year-old Anthony Fuentes had been fishing with his 12-year-old son on the shore of Lake Kapowsin, southeast of Tacoma, last Sunday when the boy's raft floated away. He began having trouble and the boy went to get help. Authorities estimate Fuentes was underwater for about five minutes before several people pulled him out.>>
Family holds prayer vigil for missing teen
POST FALLS, Idaho - A Post Falls family is desperate to find their daughter who left home to meet someone from the internet. Post Falls Police say 17-year-old Mari Bennett-Cooper is an endangered runaway and boarded a flight from Spokane to Seattle. Nobody has heard from her since. However, she left behind a Facebook post. "I don't know what's wrong with me, everyone leaves, everyone lies, everyone forgets me, replaces me, plays me, hurts me.>>
Spokane deputies assist with boat launch mishap
SPOKANE, Wash. - Deputies and dive team members worked to free a boat and trailer from the boat launch dock on Silver Lake on Friday. It happened just before 1 p.m. As the owner backed the boat trailer down the launch and into the water, a grinding sound of a still-lowered prop/motor scraping the ground was heard. The owner stopped, shut his truck off and walked back to the boat.>>
DUI driver slams into duplex in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Kennewick Police report a man was booked into Benton County Jail on charges of vehicular and DUI after he drove his car into the front room of a duplex early Saturday morning. The crash happened near the intersection of 4th and Conway Place around 3 a.m.>>
Man flown to hospital after driving off 400 foot embankment north of Ione
IONE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol reports a man was flown to Sacred Heart Medical Center Saturday after he lost control of his car and drove off a 400 foot embankment about seven miles north of Ione. The crash happened just before 11:30 a.m. Troopers say 57-year-old Edward W. Ives-Keeler was headed southbound on State Route 31.>>
5 injured in morning crash east of Sandpoint
SANDPOINT, Idaho - Idaho State Police report a crash east of Sandpoint sent hurt five people, four of them juveniles. It happened on State Highway 200 near milepost 33, east of Ponderey, Idaho at around 5:30 a.m. Joseph R. Tucker, 53, of Idaho Falls was driving a white 2010 Chevy Impala, crossed left of center and off the eastbound edge of the highway. He then drove over Hidden Harbor Lane and down the embankment.>>
Hay bale truck catches fire on I-90 east of Ellensburg
ELLENSBURG, Wash. - Washington State Patrol trooper Brian Moore reports a hay bale truck has caught fire on westbound I-90 Saturday. The truck caught fire at milepost 125 about 16 miles east of Ellensburg at around 2:30 p.m. Two lanes of the highway were closed Saturday afternoon.>>
All evacuations lifted for fires burning in Chelan, Douglas and Grant counties
Firefighters continue to fight three wildfires in Chelan, Douglas and Grant counties Saturday. Evacuation orders for all fires were lifted on Saturday, but crews warn to be safe this weekend with the approaching 4th of July holiday and hot, dry weather expected.>>
Divers on training mission find submerged pickup in lake
LAKEWOOD, Wash. (AP) - Rescue divers on a routine training mission have found a pickup at the bottom of a lake in Lakewood. The News Tribune reports that West Pierce Fire and Rescue divers on Friday morning found the truck at the bottom of American Lake.>>
Washington will send some voter data to Trump commission
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Washington's secretary of state says her office will send some of the voter information requested by President Donald Trump's commission investigating alleged 2016 election voter fraud.>>
