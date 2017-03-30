Patrick ‘Doolittle’ interviews aquatic life on Final Four match up

Have you ever heard of an underwater basketball league?

I went to the OdySea Aquarium in Phoenix today because they’re having their own Final Four this weekend for sports ‘fin-atics’ under the sea.

The Sea Otters will take on the Harbor Seals, and the Sloths are up against the Penguins.

I decided to interview some of the ‘sea stars’ to find out how much they know about basketball back on land.

All the marine life knew that Gonzaga is up against South Carolina this weekend.

But who are they hoping will come out on top?

Nemo seems to be a Bulldogs fan.

The catfish? Rooting for South Carolina.

To my surprise, the animals under the sea seem pretty knowledgeable when it comes to basketball.

After all of my interviews, it sounds like the majority of them here believe Gonzaga is going to win the Final Four.