Immigration agents round up 84 in Alaska, Washington, Oregon

(AP) - Immigration authorities say agents rounded up 84 people - including 60 with criminal records - during a three-day operation in Washington, Oregon and Alaska.



U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says the operation ended Monday and targeted criminals residing in the U.S. illegally. Those arrested included 77 men and seven women from 12 countries, the vast majority of them from Mexico. Nineteen had drunken driving convictions, and 14 had been convicted of assault, sex offenses or domestic violence.



Some will be prosecuted for illegally re-entering the country while the rest face deportation proceedings.



ICE says one was a previously deported Mexican man who had been charged with child rape, and who was recently released from custody by a local jurisdiction despite a detainer request by the agency. Many jurisdictions in the Northwest do not honor such requests after a federal court said it's unconstitutional to detain people without a warrant after they would have otherwise been released.

3/30/2017 11:24:57 AM (GMT -7:00)