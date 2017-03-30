Dads in Utah get some hairdo help

(KSL) It's no secret most dads struggle with doing their daughters' hair. From finicky French braids to impossible ponytails, it seems big, strong hands aren't meant to handle such delicate strands of hair.



A group in Layton, Utah is trying to change that.



On Wednesday night, Layton Community School, with the help of local beauty school Avalon, held a Daddy-Daughter hairdo class at Layton High School to arm dads with the tools they need to tackle the task.



"It's just really hard; it doesn't make sense to me," said Dan Muster about doing his daughter Annabelle's hair.



The pair showed up to the event, which cost $10, ready to learn. Muster learned to braid, blow dry, straighten and curl as his daughter watched through a mirror.



"Before you know it, mom is going to be jealous, and she's going to let me do her hair," Muster said.



