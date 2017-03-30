Karnowski burger makes big debut - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Karnowski burger makes big debut

Posted: Updated:
by Lexi Perry, Producer
Connect
SPOKANE, Wash. -

You might not fear the beard, but can you finish it?

D. Lish’s Hamburgers in Spokane has rolled out a new menu item named after Gonzaga basketball star Przemek Karnowski just in time for the Final Four match up.

It might not be seven feet tall like Karnowski, but it stands seven patties high, layered with melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, and a special sauce.

For a final touch, the burger is adorned with….drum roll please….a crispy onion beard to resemble Mr. Karnowski himself.

When the KHQ news team discovered this delicious delicacy, we sent out one of our reporters to pick one up so we could see it for ourselves.

Think our anchors can finish it?

Not likely, but they are certainly going to try.

If you’re interested in taking on the beastly burger, it’ll cost you $12.99.

D. Lish’s Hamburgers posted to their Facebook page that the Karnowski Burger is only available for a limited time. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Two people dead, driver in custody for vehicular homicide after crash on Highway 27 south of Spokane

    Two people dead, driver in custody for vehicular homicide after crash on Highway 27 south of Spokane

    Saturday, July 1 2017 5:24 PM EDT2017-07-01 21:24:50 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Update 11:25 a.m.: Washington State Patrol has released the names of the driver and one passenger involved in a fatal crash early Saturday morning on Highway 27. A second passenger killed was identified as 21-year-old Raymond Maximillian Madrid of Spokane Valley Saturday afternoon.

    >>

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Update 11:25 a.m.: Washington State Patrol has released the names of the driver and one passenger involved in a fatal crash early Saturday morning on Highway 27. A second passenger killed was identified as 21-year-old Raymond Maximillian Madrid of Spokane Valley Saturday afternoon.

    >>

  • Multi-vehicle crash on I-90 east of Coeur d'Alene blocks highway for nearly 5 hours

    Multi-vehicle crash on I-90 east of Coeur d'Alene blocks highway for nearly 5 hours

    Saturday, July 1 2017 9:10 PM EDT2017-07-02 01:10:31 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Update: Interstate 90 at milepost 19 is back open Saturday after a wild crash blocked the highway for more than four hours Saturday.It all started at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning about four miles east of Coeur d'Alenen near the Yellowstone Trail overpass.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Update: Interstate 90 at milepost 19 is back open Saturday after a wild crash blocked the highway for more than four hours Saturday.It all started at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning about four miles east of Coeur d'Alenen near the Yellowstone Trail overpass.

    >>

  • Post Falls Police trespass large marmot from Walmart after dramatic rescue from car engine

    Post Falls Police trespass large marmot from Walmart after dramatic rescue from car engine

    Saturday, July 1 2017 10:13 AM EDT2017-07-01 14:13:21 GMT

    POST FALLS, Idaho - A standoff, tense negotiations and a forced extraction of a stubborn suspect. It's just another night on the graveyard shift for officers with the Post Falls Police Department. Oh yeah, and it was all centered around a large marmot.  

    >>

    POST FALLS, Idaho - A standoff, tense negotiations and a forced extraction of a stubborn suspect. It's just another night on the graveyard shift for officers with the Post Falls Police Department. Oh yeah, and it was all centered around a large marmot.  I could sit here and try to type out what happened in my own words, but honestly, the Post Falls Police Department already perfectly summed it up. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Multi-vehicle crash on I-90 east of Coeur d'Alene blocks highway for nearly 5 hours

    Multi-vehicle crash on I-90 east of Coeur d'Alene blocks highway for nearly 5 hours

    Saturday, July 1 2017 9:10 PM EDT2017-07-02 01:10:31 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Update: Interstate 90 at milepost 19 is back open Saturday after a wild crash blocked the highway for more than four hours Saturday.It all started at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning about four miles east of Coeur d'Alenen near the Yellowstone Trail overpass.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Update: Interstate 90 at milepost 19 is back open Saturday after a wild crash blocked the highway for more than four hours Saturday.It all started at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning about four miles east of Coeur d'Alenen near the Yellowstone Trail overpass.

    >>

  • Spokane deputies assist with boat launch mishap

    Spokane deputies assist with boat launch mishap

    Saturday, July 1 2017 8:57 PM EDT2017-07-02 00:57:32 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Deputies and dive team members worked to free a boat and trailer from the boat launch dock on Silver Lake on Friday. It happened just before 1 p.m. As the owner backed the boat trailer down the launch and into the water, a grinding sound of a still-lowered prop/motor scraping the ground was heard. The owner stopped, shut his truck off and walked back to the boat.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Deputies and dive team members worked to free a boat and trailer from the boat launch dock on Silver Lake on Friday. It happened just before 1 p.m. As the owner backed the boat trailer down the launch and into the water, a grinding sound of a still-lowered prop/motor scraping the ground was heard. The owner stopped, shut his truck off and walked back to the boat.

    >>

  • DUI driver slams into duplex in Kennewick

    DUI driver slams into duplex in Kennewick

    Saturday, July 1 2017 8:39 PM EDT2017-07-02 00:39:24 GMT

    KENNEWICK, Wash. - Kennewick Police report a man was booked into Benton County Jail on charges of vehicular and DUI after he drove his car into the front room of a duplex early Saturday morning. The crash happened near the intersection of 4th and Conway Place around 3 a.m.

    >>

    KENNEWICK, Wash. - Kennewick Police report a man was booked into Benton County Jail on charges of vehicular and DUI after he drove his car into the front room of a duplex early Saturday morning. The crash happened near the intersection of 4th and Conway Place around 3 a.m.

    >>
    •   