Karnowski burger makes big debut

You might not fear the beard, but can you finish it?

D. Lish’s Hamburgers in Spokane has rolled out a new menu item named after Gonzaga basketball star Przemek Karnowski just in time for the Final Four match up.

It might not be seven feet tall like Karnowski, but it stands seven patties high, layered with melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, and a special sauce.

For a final touch, the burger is adorned with….drum roll please….a crispy onion beard to resemble Mr. Karnowski himself.

When the KHQ news team discovered this delicious delicacy, we sent out one of our reporters to pick one up so we could see it for ourselves.

Think our anchors can finish it?

Not likely, but they are certainly going to try.

If you’re interested in taking on the beastly burger, it’ll cost you $12.99.

D. Lish’s Hamburgers posted to their Facebook page that the Karnowski Burger is only available for a limited time.