Spokane Valley Schools using new technology to keep your kids safe

by Joe McHale, KHQ Local News Reporter
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -

We’ve all heard the saying, “Smile, you’re on candid camera.” But it’s actually true at one Spokane Valley elementary school.

Several schools in the Central Valley School District are using a camera and audio security system at the front entrance of the school.

Progress Elementary School is one of those schools to implement the new technology.

“As a parent myself, as you drop your kid off at school you want to make sure they’re safe when they’re away from you,” said Principal Matt Chisholm. “This is just that extra step that we can let parents know this is what we’re doing here to make sure your kids are safe.”

Anyone wanting to enter the school must first press the call button outside the doors. A staff member at the front desk will then answer, just like a phone call. At that point, parents or anyone else wanting to go inside must say why they are there. Then, staff will verify and unlock the doors.

“My initial reaction was I thought it was going to be very inconvenient,” said Trish Abraham, who has a 4th grade daughter at the school. “And once we implemented the system it’s not inconvenient at all, it’s actually pretty simple. I come in and out of the building many times in a day and I don’t feel like I’m not welcome, I don’t feel like it’s a pain for me to go in and out.”

A voter-approved school bond paid for the security system.

Principal Chisholm says it’s in response to national tragedies and other security concerns throughout the years. 

