Family members remember Lizzie Knudsen

by Peter Maxwell, Reporter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

One woman's life was turned upside down earlier this week when she got a phone call from her sister telling her that a family member had passed.

"To say the world is a dimmer place without her is an understatement," said Katy Byrnes.

Lizzie Knudsen and her two little girls were on their way home when they got into a serious car crash in Deer Park.

"It isn’t real yet," Byrnes said.

The red hatchback they were traveling in was totaled, the roof crunched in.

Lizzie died at the scene and her two young girls who were in the back seat wearing seat belts were rushed to the hospital.

"She loved her family... I guess I don't think she would choose anything ever over them," Byrnes said.

Katy says that Lizzie was a devoted mother who would always think of her kids and her husband before herself; that she had an infectious smile that made a room glow.

She had a teaching degree and enjoyed to travel.

“She was an amazing mother, an amazing friend, I don't think that there is anybody else in the world like her,” Byrnes said.

Daughters are still recovering at Sacred Heart.

Mable is in stable condition and Theo is still recovering in the ICU and is in a coma.

The accident is still under investigation. 

The family is raising money for hospital bills and funeral arrangements here: https://www.gofundme.com/lizzie-knudsen-memorial-fund

