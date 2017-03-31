Police in N. Spokane searching for wanted felon - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Police in N. Spokane searching for wanted felon

SPOKANE, Wash. -

If you live in North Spokane, police say you need to stay inside your home.     

Police say they're looking for a black man in his early 20's, who's wanted for felony malicious mischief and felony assault.

The K-9 unit is tracking the area of Bridgeport and Dalton, where officers say he ran from them when they tried to arrest him.

They have parts of the area blocked off at this time. 

Please avoid the area if possible.

Police say he's about 5'3" and 130 pounds.

If you see him, please give Spokane Police a call. 

