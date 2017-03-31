Spokane Police investigate threat made against Ferris High School

On Thursday just after 4 p.m. Spokane Police responded to Ferris High School for a threat.

Police say one student at Ferris was involved in an argument over text messages with another student who attends a different school.

According to police, a male student had sent the Ferris student a message indicating that he could blow the school up or show up to the school and shoot it up.

Officers responded to that student’s residence a short time later.

Officers interviewed him, collected his phone as evidence and then booked him for threat to bomb or injure property.

Because everybody involved in the incident are juveniles, police are not identifying them at this time.