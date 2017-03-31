Man who bit Virginia officer's ear pleads guilty

WAYNESBORO, Va. (AP) - A Virginia man who prosecutors say was high on methamphetamine when he bit off part of a police officer's ear has pleaded guilty to felony charges.



News outlets report 22-year-old Robert Martin of Staunton pleaded guilty Wednesday to malicious injury to a law enforcement officer and drug charges including possession of methamphetamine.



When a Waynesboro police officer smelled marijuana during a November traffic stop, assistant prosecutor Shannon Sherrill says he called for backup and asked three men to get out of the car.



Martin fled and Sherrill says Sgt. Christopher Hilliard used a stun gun, but it didn't subdue Martin since he was high on meth. As they struggled, she says Martin bit the officer's ear and Hilliard "heard a crunching sound."



Part of Hilliard's ear was later reattached.

