Georgia kindergarten teacher arrested after gun found in classroom

DALLAS, Ga. (AP) - Authorities say a Georgia kindergarten teacher was arrested after administrators found a loaded gun in her purse in her classroom.



Paulding County sheriff's Sgt. Ashley Henson says the gun was found after a staff member at Shelton Elementary in Dallas alerted administrators around noon Thursday that 39-year-old Melanie Bullard's breath smelled of alcohol.



Henson says Bullard tested positive for alcohol in evaluations administered by a school resource officer. Administrators then searched for any open containers of alcohol. During the search, they found a loaded handgun in her purse, which was on the floor under her desk.



Bullard was being held without bond on charges of reckless conduct and possession of a weapon on school property. It wasn't immediately clear whether she had an attorney who could comment on the charges.

