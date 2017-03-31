Georgia kindergarten teacher arrested after gun found in classro - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Georgia kindergarten teacher arrested after gun found in classroom

Posted: Updated:

DALLAS, Ga. (AP) - Authorities say a Georgia kindergarten teacher was arrested after administrators found a loaded gun in her purse in her classroom.
    
Paulding County sheriff's Sgt. Ashley Henson says the gun was found after a staff member at Shelton Elementary in Dallas alerted administrators around noon Thursday that 39-year-old Melanie Bullard's breath smelled of alcohol.
    
Henson says Bullard tested positive for alcohol in evaluations administered by a school resource officer. Administrators then searched for any open containers of alcohol. During the search, they found a loaded handgun in her purse, which was on the floor under her desk.
    
Bullard was being held without bond on charges of reckless conduct and possession of a weapon on school property. It wasn't immediately clear whether she had an attorney who could comment on the charges.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Two people dead, driver in custody for vehicular homicide after crash on Highway 27 south of Spokane

    Two people dead, driver in custody for vehicular homicide after crash on Highway 27 south of Spokane

    Saturday, July 1 2017 5:24 PM EDT2017-07-01 21:24:50 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Update 11:25 a.m.: Washington State Patrol has released the names of the driver and one passenger involved in a fatal crash early Saturday morning on Highway 27. A second passenger killed was identified as 21-year-old Raymond Maximillian Madrid of Spokane Valley Saturday afternoon.

    >>

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Update 11:25 a.m.: Washington State Patrol has released the names of the driver and one passenger involved in a fatal crash early Saturday morning on Highway 27. A second passenger killed was identified as 21-year-old Raymond Maximillian Madrid of Spokane Valley Saturday afternoon.

    >>

  • Multi-vehicle crash on I-90 east of Coeur d'Alene blocks highway for nearly 5 hours

    Multi-vehicle crash on I-90 east of Coeur d'Alene blocks highway for nearly 5 hours

    Saturday, July 1 2017 9:10 PM EDT2017-07-02 01:10:31 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Update: Interstate 90 at milepost 19 is back open Saturday after a wild crash blocked the highway for more than four hours Saturday.It all started at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning about four miles east of Coeur d'Alenen near the Yellowstone Trail overpass.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Update: Interstate 90 at milepost 19 is back open Saturday after a wild crash blocked the highway for more than four hours Saturday.It all started at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning about four miles east of Coeur d'Alenen near the Yellowstone Trail overpass.

    >>

  • Spokane deputies assist with boat launch mishap

    Spokane deputies assist with boat launch mishap

    Saturday, July 1 2017 8:57 PM EDT2017-07-02 00:57:32 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Deputies and dive team members worked to free a boat and trailer from the boat launch dock on Silver Lake on Friday. It happened just before 1 p.m. As the owner backed the boat trailer down the launch and into the water, a grinding sound of a still-lowered prop/motor scraping the ground was heard. The owner stopped, shut his truck off and walked back to the boat.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Deputies and dive team members worked to free a boat and trailer from the boat launch dock on Silver Lake on Friday. It happened just before 1 p.m. As the owner backed the boat trailer down the launch and into the water, a grinding sound of a still-lowered prop/motor scraping the ground was heard. The owner stopped, shut his truck off and walked back to the boat.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Brazil captures drug lord who used surgery to hide

    Brazil captures drug lord who used surgery to hide

    Sunday, July 2 2017 1:55 PM EDT2017-07-02 17:55:16 GMT

    RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) - Brazilian police say they have captured a major drug lord known as "White Head" who used plastic surgeries to help him evade authorities for nearly three decades. Police say Luiz Carlos da Rocha was arrested Saturday in the state of Mato Grosso. He's been sentenced by Brazilian courts to more than 50 years in prison for international drug trafficking and money laundering.

    >>

    RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) - Brazilian police say they have captured a major drug lord known as "White Head" who used plastic surgeries to help him evade authorities for nearly three decades. Police say Luiz Carlos da Rocha was arrested Saturday in the state of Mato Grosso. He's been sentenced by Brazilian courts to more than 50 years in prison for international drug trafficking and money laundering.

    >>

  • Harsh winter took heavy toll on wildlife across western US

    Harsh winter took heavy toll on wildlife across western US

    Sunday, July 2 2017 1:30 PM EDT2017-07-02 17:30:55 GMT

    CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - Wildlife managers in seven states in the western U.S. report this past winter was rough on wildlife. California, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Oregon, Washington and Wyoming report above-normal losses of wildlife in the wake of one of the coldest and snowiest winters in decades. Record snowfall made it difficult for wildlife to find food, and spells of bitter cold made matters worse.

    >>

    CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - Wildlife managers in seven states in the western U.S. report this past winter was rough on wildlife. California, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Oregon, Washington and Wyoming report above-normal losses of wildlife in the wake of one of the coldest and snowiest winters in decades. Record snowfall made it difficult for wildlife to find food, and spells of bitter cold made matters worse.

    >>

  • Trump makes push on health bill; repeal-only vote an option

    Trump makes push on health bill; repeal-only vote an option

    Sunday, July 2 2017 1:18 PM EDT2017-07-02 17:18:23 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House's top legislative liaison insists the Senate is "getting close" to an agreement on a GOP health bill to repeal and replace the health care law. Marc Short says President Donald Trump is spending the weekend making calls to lawmakers to "get the Senate package across the finish line." Short says the Congressional Budget Office has two versions of the bill to score.

    >>

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House's top legislative liaison insists the Senate is "getting close" to an agreement on a GOP health bill to repeal and replace the health care law. Marc Short says President Donald Trump is spending the weekend making calls to lawmakers to "get the Senate package across the finish line." Short says the Congressional Budget Office has two versions of the bill to score.

    >>
    •   