100 dead ball pythons found in South Florida home - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

100 dead ball pythons found in South Florida home

Posted: Updated:
Photo by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Photo by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) - A South Florida woman has been cited after authorities say they found about 100 dead ball pythons in her home.
    
A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission report says Jupiter police took the woman into custody for a psychological evaluation Feb. 16 when they first responded to her home. She was cited March 13 with animal abandonment and given an April 12 court date.
    
Authorities say the woman's home was covered in animal feces. Officers found about 30 to 40 plastic bins each containing 2 to 4 dead snakes. Two ball pythons were found alive in an aquarium, and animal control officers removed them from the home.
    
Officers also found alive and removed two dogs, two red-footed tortoises and two parakeets.
    
An adult ball python can grow up to 6 feet (1.8 meters).

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Two people dead, driver in custody for vehicular homicide after crash on Highway 27 south of Spokane

    Two people dead, driver in custody for vehicular homicide after crash on Highway 27 south of Spokane

    Saturday, July 1 2017 5:24 PM EDT2017-07-01 21:24:50 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Update 11:25 a.m.: Washington State Patrol has released the names of the driver and one passenger involved in a fatal crash early Saturday morning on Highway 27. A second passenger killed was identified as 21-year-old Raymond Maximillian Madrid of Spokane Valley Saturday afternoon.

    >>

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Update 11:25 a.m.: Washington State Patrol has released the names of the driver and one passenger involved in a fatal crash early Saturday morning on Highway 27. A second passenger killed was identified as 21-year-old Raymond Maximillian Madrid of Spokane Valley Saturday afternoon.

    >>

  • Multi-vehicle crash on I-90 east of Coeur d'Alene blocks highway for nearly 5 hours

    Multi-vehicle crash on I-90 east of Coeur d'Alene blocks highway for nearly 5 hours

    Saturday, July 1 2017 9:10 PM EDT2017-07-02 01:10:31 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Update: Interstate 90 at milepost 19 is back open Saturday after a wild crash blocked the highway for more than four hours Saturday.It all started at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning about four miles east of Coeur d'Alenen near the Yellowstone Trail overpass.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Update: Interstate 90 at milepost 19 is back open Saturday after a wild crash blocked the highway for more than four hours Saturday.It all started at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning about four miles east of Coeur d'Alenen near the Yellowstone Trail overpass.

    >>

  • Spokane deputies assist with boat launch mishap

    Spokane deputies assist with boat launch mishap

    Saturday, July 1 2017 8:57 PM EDT2017-07-02 00:57:32 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Deputies and dive team members worked to free a boat and trailer from the boat launch dock on Silver Lake on Friday. It happened just before 1 p.m. As the owner backed the boat trailer down the launch and into the water, a grinding sound of a still-lowered prop/motor scraping the ground was heard. The owner stopped, shut his truck off and walked back to the boat.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Deputies and dive team members worked to free a boat and trailer from the boat launch dock on Silver Lake on Friday. It happened just before 1 p.m. As the owner backed the boat trailer down the launch and into the water, a grinding sound of a still-lowered prop/motor scraping the ground was heard. The owner stopped, shut his truck off and walked back to the boat.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Brazil captures drug lord who used surgery to hide

    Brazil captures drug lord who used surgery to hide

    Sunday, July 2 2017 1:55 PM EDT2017-07-02 17:55:16 GMT

    RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) - Brazilian police say they have captured a major drug lord known as "White Head" who used plastic surgeries to help him evade authorities for nearly three decades. Police say Luiz Carlos da Rocha was arrested Saturday in the state of Mato Grosso. He's been sentenced by Brazilian courts to more than 50 years in prison for international drug trafficking and money laundering.

    >>

    RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) - Brazilian police say they have captured a major drug lord known as "White Head" who used plastic surgeries to help him evade authorities for nearly three decades. Police say Luiz Carlos da Rocha was arrested Saturday in the state of Mato Grosso. He's been sentenced by Brazilian courts to more than 50 years in prison for international drug trafficking and money laundering.

    >>

  • Harsh winter took heavy toll on wildlife across western US

    Harsh winter took heavy toll on wildlife across western US

    Sunday, July 2 2017 1:30 PM EDT2017-07-02 17:30:55 GMT

    CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - Wildlife managers in seven states in the western U.S. report this past winter was rough on wildlife. California, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Oregon, Washington and Wyoming report above-normal losses of wildlife in the wake of one of the coldest and snowiest winters in decades. Record snowfall made it difficult for wildlife to find food, and spells of bitter cold made matters worse.

    >>

    CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - Wildlife managers in seven states in the western U.S. report this past winter was rough on wildlife. California, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Oregon, Washington and Wyoming report above-normal losses of wildlife in the wake of one of the coldest and snowiest winters in decades. Record snowfall made it difficult for wildlife to find food, and spells of bitter cold made matters worse.

    >>

  • Trump makes push on health bill; repeal-only vote an option

    Trump makes push on health bill; repeal-only vote an option

    Sunday, July 2 2017 1:18 PM EDT2017-07-02 17:18:23 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House's top legislative liaison insists the Senate is "getting close" to an agreement on a GOP health bill to repeal and replace the health care law. Marc Short says President Donald Trump is spending the weekend making calls to lawmakers to "get the Senate package across the finish line." Short says the Congressional Budget Office has two versions of the bill to score.

    >>

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House's top legislative liaison insists the Senate is "getting close" to an agreement on a GOP health bill to repeal and replace the health care law. Marc Short says President Donald Trump is spending the weekend making calls to lawmakers to "get the Senate package across the finish line." Short says the Congressional Budget Office has two versions of the bill to score.

    >>
    •   