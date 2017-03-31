Forecast and flood warnings for the weekend

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

Flood Warning Spokane River - Minor flooding expected until next Monday when the Spokane River is finally expected to drop below flood stage.

Flood Warning St. Joe River - Expected to continue flooding into the start next week, with levels at or above flood stage through next Monday.

Friday Night: Clouds start to move back in as a weak system pushes in for Saturday. Mostly cloudy. Low: 37°

Saturday: A few more clouds in the forecast for our Saturday with breezy winds to 15 mph! GO ZAGS!!!! High: 56°

Sunday: Scattered showers will be possible in the afternoon, but as of now most of those look to be in the mountains. High: 51°

7 Day Forecast: A few spotty showers through the weekend, with our next chance of any widespread rain to be next Thursday!

~Leslie