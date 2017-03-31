Google Maps transforms into Ms. Pac-Man for April Fools' Day

If you're looking for a way to kill some time at work, Google Maps has morphed into Ms. Pac-Man to mark April Fools' Day.

Last year, Google used the original Pac-Man and decided to go with his female counterpart this year.

All you have to do is go to Google Maps and click on the Pac-Man icon on the bottom left part of the screen. You can choose your own neighborhood or just randomly head somewhere in the world!

Have fun! Don't let your bosses catch you!