Mad Minute stories from Friday, March 31st

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Half a dozen cattle apparently had a beef with a St. Louis slaughterhouse and high-tailed it out of there, spawning an hours-long police chase and an online fundraising drive to spare them from the supermarket shelves.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the six heifers slipped out of the Star Packing Co. on Thursday afternoon and took to north St. Louis streets, trotting through neighborhoods and interrupting traffic. Police eventually rounded them up.

New York-based Farm Sanctuary and an animal-rescue organization in New Jersey are offering to take in the renegade bovines. The slaughterhouse's owner says those rescue groups can have the crafty cattle, if the price is right.

That's prompted a vegetarian man from suburban St. Louis to launch an online fundraising push to buy the animals' freedom.

MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) -- Police in Florida are trying to identify a woman they say pulled a pair of guns on a convenience store clerk after he refused to accept a jar of dirty pennies as payment.

Melbourne police tell Florida Today the woman showed up early Wednesday morning at a 7-Eleven, picked up a few items and then gave the clerk the pennies. Police say the clerk told the woman the coins were dirty and "gunked-up." The clerk says the woman got angry and began throwing things after he told her there were too many pennies for the store to accept.

Police say the woman told the clerk she was going to kill him before leaving the store and returned with two guns. The clerk sustained only minor injuries in the confrontation.

The woman fled the scene in a vehicle.

PITTSBURGH (AP) -- A Pittsburgh coffee shop is brewing up backlash over a loyalty punch card featuring pictures of President Donald Trump and other conservatives.

Black Forge Coffee House owner Nick Miller says the satiric cards are meant to express frustration with the system and nothing more. However, critics complain the punch holes make it look like the politicos have been shot in the forehead.

The subjects include Vice President Mike Pence, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum and conservative pundits Ann Coulter, Rush Limbaugh and Bill O'Reilly.

Store owners say the cards aren't meant to endorse violence.

"Most people take a look at it and laugh," said Ashley Corts, who co-owns the heavy metal-themed coffeehouse.

The shop sits next to a police headquarters and hosts "Coffee with a Cop" sessions and other neighborhood events. News reports about the loyalty cards, though, have spawned critics on social media and sometimes threatening phone calls.

"It's definitely been a rough couple of days. It escalated quickly and not to the intent that we wanted," Corts said. "(But) we've had hundreds of people come in to show support."

The shop has used punch cards featuring some of the same figures, but not Trump, since before the election.

Patrons can earn a free cup of coffee through the punch card.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- A principal in Florida has apologized after a staff member put up posters around the school showing girls what kinds of dresses would and wouldn't be allowed at the prom.

The posters at Stanton College Preparatory School in Jacksonville featured pictures of dresses deemed appropriate with the caption "Going to Stanton Prom? Yes you are. Good girl." Photos of more revealing dresses had the caption "Going to Stanton Prom? No you're not."

The Florida Times-Union reports that after the posters drew criticism, Stanton principal Nongongoma Majova-Seane sent a message to parents and students apologizing and saying students wouldn't be banned from the prom because of their clothing.

Duval County school district spokesman Mark Sherwood says the unidentified person who put up the posters has been counseled.

BOSTON (AP) -- A Massachusetts man who sued a pair of Dunkin' Donuts owners because he said he was given a butter substitute when he asked for real butter on his bagel has won a settlement.

The Boston Globe reports that Jan Polanik's suits name two companies that together own more than 20 stores.

Polanik's lawyer, Thomas Shapiro, acknowledged that his client's complaint is "a minor thing," but they decided to sue "to stop the practice of representing one thing and selling a different thing."

Shapiro did not disclose the settlement's terms, because it hasn't yet been filed with the court.

An attorney for one franchisee confirms that the case has been settled and the stores have changed their butter-serving protocol. A spokesman for the other franchisee could not be reached.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Prosecutors have charged a man with no medical training of lying his way into a volunteer nursing position at a San Francisco clinic.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that 39-year-old Brian Litz was arraigned Thursday on charges of practicing medicine without a license and identity theft. He has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors say Litz provided a forged certificate from the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners to the SF City Impact in order to work at the clinic. He worked at the clinic between December 2013 and April 2014.

Litz is accused of treating at least 28 patients and prescribing controlled drugs to at least two of them.

Juno Beach, Florida (WPTV) There's a new way to fish gaining popularity along Florida's beaches.

"Drone fishing is kind of a new thing," Norman Hirsch explains as he rigs his pole and drone.

His drone has a built in camera, and tracks height and distance. He customized his with a release, designed to hold onto the line, until you want to drop it in. He picks where they were biting Monday, 550 feet away from shore.

He could see them on camera, about 300 feet further than he could cast it by hand.

Charles Smith's gun may have been fake, but a New York Court of Appeals ruling against him is very real.

Per the Wall Street Journal, the court decided Tuesday to retain Smith's conviction of attempted first-degree robbery instead of reducing the charge, even though it was Smith's hand, not a firearm, under his hoodie when he told a teller at a Queens check-cashing store he had a gun and demanded money.

The court says that, based on an interpretation of New York's penal law regarding robbery, the teller reasonably could have thought Smith really had a gun, warranting the higher charge.

To bolster its decision for this 2011 case, the court cited a previous 1989 case it had ruled on in which it said the ball was in the defendant's court to prove there was no gun, the New York Law Journal reports.

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) -- Why did the three nuns cross the road? To get to their jobs on the other side.

But a Massachusetts shrine where the nuns work wants to make it safer for them so they've proposed installing an illuminated "Nuns Crossing" sign.

The nuns work at the National Shrine of Our Lady of La Salette in Attleboro but live in a house on the opposite side of a busy road.

The city earlier spurned the shrine's request for a crosswalk, saying the location didn't meet government guidelines.

The Roman Catholic shrine, which attracts hundreds of thousands of pilgrims, now proposes a sign programmed to display a "Nuns Crossing" message when triggered by a nun's phone. The shrine is also adding a light on its property and giving the sisters reflective vests.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) -- A South Carolina teacher has raised more than $80,000 to buy 650 bicycles for every student in her school.

Katie Blomquist teaches at Pepperhill Elementary in North Charleston. WCIV-TV reports she began her online fundraising campaign right after Labor Day last year with a goal of raising $65,000. Blomquist says she came up with the idea after a student told her that he wanted a bike, but his family couldn't afford one.

The idea blossomed into a viral sensation and donors to the effort include major corporations and talk show host Steve Harvey.

Blomquist surprised the kids Thursday morning by unveiling bikes in the school parking lot.

She says the effort has become "more amazing" than she ever dreamed.