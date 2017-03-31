Spokane Valley firefighter's case goes to Supreme Court - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane Valley firefighter's case goes to Supreme Court

Posted: Updated:
Spokane Valley firefighter's case goes to Supreme Court Spokane Valley firefighter's case goes to Supreme Court
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -

(AP) - A Spokane Valley firefighter trying to get his job back will argue his case before the state Supreme Court later this year.
    
Captain Jon Sprague led the Spokane County Christian Firefighters Fellowship and repeatedly sent emails related to the group to fellow firefighters using the department's email system. He was disciplined for that by the Spokane Valley Fire Department several times before he was fired in 2012.
    
The Spokesman-Review says his firing was upheld by the department's Civil Service Commission, and Sprague then sued the department in Spokane County Superior Court. He argued that the department had violated his First Amendment rights by restricting his emails and not other messages that were also not work related.
    
A judge dismissed the lawsuit, and the state Court of Appeals upheld that decision.
    
___
    
Information from: The Spokesman-Review, http://www.spokesman.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

3/31/2017 8:50:06 AM (GMT -7:00)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Two people dead, driver in custody for vehicular homicide after crash on Highway 27 south of Spokane

    Two people dead, driver in custody for vehicular homicide after crash on Highway 27 south of Spokane

    Saturday, July 1 2017 5:24 PM EDT2017-07-01 21:24:50 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Update 11:25 a.m.: Washington State Patrol has released the names of the driver and one passenger involved in a fatal crash early Saturday morning on Highway 27. A second passenger killed was identified as 21-year-old Raymond Maximillian Madrid of Spokane Valley Saturday afternoon.

    >>

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Update 11:25 a.m.: Washington State Patrol has released the names of the driver and one passenger involved in a fatal crash early Saturday morning on Highway 27. A second passenger killed was identified as 21-year-old Raymond Maximillian Madrid of Spokane Valley Saturday afternoon.

    >>

  • Multi-vehicle crash on I-90 east of Coeur d'Alene blocks highway for nearly 5 hours

    Multi-vehicle crash on I-90 east of Coeur d'Alene blocks highway for nearly 5 hours

    Saturday, July 1 2017 9:10 PM EDT2017-07-02 01:10:31 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Update: Interstate 90 at milepost 19 is back open Saturday after a wild crash blocked the highway for more than four hours Saturday.It all started at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning about four miles east of Coeur d'Alenen near the Yellowstone Trail overpass.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Update: Interstate 90 at milepost 19 is back open Saturday after a wild crash blocked the highway for more than four hours Saturday.It all started at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning about four miles east of Coeur d'Alenen near the Yellowstone Trail overpass.

    >>

  • Kootenai County marine units investigating boat crash near Tubb's Hill

    Kootenai County marine units investigating boat crash near Tubb's Hill

    Sunday, July 2 2017 4:55 PM EDT2017-07-02 20:55:06 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Kootenai County Sheriff's Office marine units are working to determine what caused a boat to hit rocks near Tubb's Hill overnight Saturday. The wrecked boat was spotted and reported to authorities Sunday morning. Deputies say the crash happened sometime Saturday night. No injuries were reported. Additional details about the crash weren't immediately known Sunday.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Kootenai County Sheriff's Office marine units are working to determine what caused a boat to hit rocks near Tubb's Hill overnight Saturday. The wrecked boat was spotted and reported to authorities Sunday morning. Deputies say the crash happened sometime Saturday night. No injuries were reported. Additional details about the crash weren't immediately known Sunday.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • UPDATE: Missing hiker found safe 27 miles from where he went missing

    UPDATE: Missing hiker found safe 27 miles from where he went missing

    Sunday, July 2 2017 8:30 PM EDT2017-07-03 00:30:23 GMT

    LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - Update 5:25 p.m.: The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says a 21-year-old hiker who went missing near Liberty Lake Saturday has been found safely Sunday evening. Deputies believe that after he got lost, Jacob Caravalho continued walking until he came to a house south of Coeur d'Alene on Highway 95, about 27 miles from where he was originally reported missing.

    >>

    LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - Update 5:25 p.m.: The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says a 21-year-old hiker who went missing near Liberty Lake Saturday has been found safely Sunday evening. Deputies believe that after he got lost, Jacob Caravalho continued walking until he came to a house south of Coeur d'Alene on Highway 95, about 27 miles from where he was originally reported missing.

    >>

  • Authorities: 6 killed in plane crash in northern Wisconsin

    Authorities: 6 killed in plane crash in northern Wisconsin

    Sunday, July 2 2017 7:43 PM EDT2017-07-02 23:43:49 GMT

    PHILLIPS, Wis. (AP) - Authorities say six people aboard a Cessna airplane were killed when it crashed in northern Wisconsin. The Price County Sheriff's Office says the airplane crashed at 3:21 a.m. Saturday near the city of Phillips. WSAW-TV reports that the crash victims were all adults, but no names have been released.

    >>

    PHILLIPS, Wis. (AP) - Authorities say six people aboard a Cessna airplane were killed when it crashed in northern Wisconsin. The Price County Sheriff's Office says the airplane crashed at 3:21 a.m. Saturday near the city of Phillips. WSAW-TV reports that the crash victims were all adults, but no names have been released.

    >>

  • Regional jet engine catches fire on Denver runway

    Regional jet engine catches fire on Denver runway

    Sunday, July 2 2017 7:21 PM EDT2017-07-02 23:21:28 GMT

    DENVER (AP) - The engine of a regional jet caught fire shortly on a taxiway after landing at Denver International Airport on Sunday afternoon. SkyWest spokeswoman Marissa Snow says the 59 passengers on the flight from Aspen were safely evacuated. No one was injured. Airport spokesman Heath Montgomery says the flight arrived at 2:15 p.m.

    >>

    DENVER (AP) - The engine of a regional jet caught fire shortly on a taxiway after landing at Denver International Airport on Sunday afternoon. SkyWest spokeswoman Marissa Snow says the 59 passengers on the flight from Aspen were safely evacuated. No one was injured. Airport spokesman Heath Montgomery says the flight arrived at 2:15 p.m.

    >>
    •   