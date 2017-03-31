Tight security setup for the Final Four

It's a tight setup for the security at the Final Four.

Confident and optimistic, but also careful and prepared.

Phoenix is about to become one of the busiest cities in the world.

Police say they're expecting the busiest night in city history- a history that includes college football playoffs and two Super Bowls.

So what's the plan?

The area around University of Phoenix Stadium will be on lockdown and everyone who goes in or out gets checked.

The list of things you can't bring in too many to mention.

However, here's what you can bring: clear bags or small purses.

The Final Four Phoenix twitter account tweeted about the strict regulations, saying:

YOU SHALL NOT PASS...

if your bag is not completely clear or transparent. Don't miss any #FinalFour events because of a bag! pic.twitter.com/aPh8COTE7I — Final Four Phoenix (@FinalFour) March 31, 2017

It's a million dollar protection plan, but officials say if it pays off- you won't notice a thing.