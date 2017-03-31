Gonzaga Removes 'Boys Will be Boys' T-Shirt after rape culture c - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Gonzaga Removes 'Boys Will be Boys' T-Shirt after rape culture complaint

by Lexi Perry, Producer
Courtesy: @noellewinter Courtesy: @noellewinter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

A tweet by a female student has prompted Gonzaga to stop selling one of their children’s t-shirts.

The shirt features a slogan “boys will be boys” and a picture of the Bulldog mascot.

Wednesday afternoon, the female student tweeted a picture of the shirt, saying:

 “This perpetuates rape culture. @GonzagaU Hold your students and future Zags accountable for their actions.”

The university responded a short time later to the student on the Gonzaga University Twitter account, tweeting:

“Thank you for reaching out. This merchandise has been removed.”

The social media interaction received mixed responses from Twitter users who saw the tweet correspondence.

KHQ reached out to Gonzaga spokeswoman Mary Joan Hahn, who explained the university’s reasoning for the shirt’s removal in an email:

“We are aware that seemingly simple statements can sometimes be interpreted to insinuate unintended meanings and when sensitives are expressed, we take concerns seriously. We want GU apparel to reflect our respect for everyone,” Hahn explained. 

