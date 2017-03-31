Gov. Inslee extends state of emergency for 20 counties fighting flooding

Washington Governor Jay Inslee signed an emergency proclamation on Friday to free up state resources in the event of flooding or other weather-related damage from wet weather in Eastern Washington.

“The continual rain showers and early snow melt creates the potential for rising waters, destructive landslides and damage to our critical infrastructure, including our power grid and transportation system,” Inslee said. “This is a proactive move to ensure that state agencies are able to do everything reasonably possible to help communities recover quickly in the event major damage occurs,” said Inslee.

His proclamation extends to 20 Eastern Washington counties, including:

Adams

Asotin

Benton

Chelan

Columbia

Douglas

Ferry

Franklin

Garfield

Grant

Kittitas

Klickitat

Lincoln

Okanogan

Pend Oreille

Spokane

Stevens

Whitman

Walla Walla

Yakima Counties.

Flood warnings were issued in more than a dozen locations over the weekend.

State emergency management officials have been responding to requests for assistance including dispatching Washington Conservation Corps crew members to the City of Sprague for help filling sandbags and locating pumps to manage flood waters. 40 Washington National Guardsmen are scheduled to arrive Friday to assist with sand bagging efforts.