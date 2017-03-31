Taking a walk on the wild side at the Phoenix zoo

Everyone is going wild about Gonzaga, so I thought I would take some time here in Phoenix to take a different type of walk on the wild side ahead of the Final Four game.

I visited the Phoenix zoo, where there are over 1,300 animals, including ones you can come face to face with.

“What we love people to learn about zoos when they come is to be educated about the animals, and their native habitats,” said one the zookeepers I spoke with.

The zoo has an entire trail called the Arizona Trail, which features animals native to the state.

Guests can see javelinas, mountain lions, bobcats, coyotes, lots of snakes and reptiles.

The zoo even has an aldabra and Galapagos tortoises.

Some of them are so old that they don’t even have records of their age.

The zoo here acts as a conservation organization at its core, and have released several native species.