Family friendly places to watch the Final Four

History in the making.

Ahead of the Final Four game, I decided to do some digging and found six of the best places to watch tomorrow for those looking for a family friendly atmosphere.

I recommend showing up to these places as early as possible to make sure you actually are able to get a seat.

Epic at the Northern Quest Casino in Airway Heights: they have a huge 30 ft by 10 ft big screen and they open at 7 a.m. The Ref Sports Bar in Spokane Valley: they offer 20 screens and their doors open at 11 a.m. Morty’s Tap House & Grille on the South Hill: they have 15 screens and open at 7 a.m. Kids are only allowed until 9 p.m. but that’s plenty of time to watch both games. The Buzz Coffee House Bar and Lounge in Southeast Spokane: they have 5 screens and open at 6 a.m. Capone’s Pub House & Grill in Post Falls: they have 19 screens to watch the game and open at 11 a.m. The Garland Theater in Spokane: plenty of seats, and admission is free for the watch party. Doors open at 2 p.m. and concessions will also be available.

Go Zags!