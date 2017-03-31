Virtual squatters taking advantage of hot housing market in Spokane

Brian Ulrich and his family are ready for a change of scenery.

The Spokane family is moving from their home on Spokane’s Upper South Hill, to a new neighborhood up north.

But just two days after listing their 4-bedroom, 2-bath home for rent, the family started getting some odd inquires.

“They [potential renters] gave me a phone call and said there are a couple posting out here, one of them looks a little fishy, there’s a different price, you might want to take a look at it,” said Ulrich. “I took a look at it and contacted Craigslist, flagged it, it was clearly a person who was scamming, and trying to make money by impersonating me.”

Ulrich says the poster said he claimed to be Reverend Brian Ulrich who was moving his family to West Africa to serve as missionaries for four years.

The posting was thorough in explaining why they wanted to rent the home, there was even an application to fill out.

At first glance, it looked like a good deal, but Ulrich says if it’s too good to be true, it probably is.

“That really did get under my skin,” said Ulrich. “Someone acting as if they were me.”

Ulrich called the number listed on the posting but no one picked up.

The first time he called, he listened to a voicemail that included his own voice.

The second time he called, the voicemail had changed.

When the person called back, he claimed to be Reverend Brian, and said he needed Ulrich to send him an $800 deposit.

Ulrich called his bluff and the alleged impersonator hung up.