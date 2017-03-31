Post Falls Police Officer makes driver's day brighter

Driving in a school zone, it’s sometimes easy to forget to slow down.

“I observed a vehicle that was exceeding the speed limit, the speed limit is 20 miles per hour, and so I got behind the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop,” said Officer Clark.

About to make somebody’s day go from bad to worse was Officer Annette Clark.

“She did appear flustered,” said Officer Clark. “And she responded by letting me know that she had just recently received some bad news and she was on her way to a medical appointment.”

Feeling kind that day, she let the driver off with a warning but then did something likely that the driver didn’t expect.

“I did want to make sure she was okay,” said Officer Clark.

So she followed her, figuring out where she was and then went to get her flowers.

“She probably was surprised to see me again, like ‘oh no it’s her again,’” Officer Clark said.

A small gesture that Capt. Greg McLean is excited to see from his officers.

“You know I was proud when I saw that,” said McClean. “I saw what she did and you know a lot of times we’re looked on poorly and not all the times are we out there writing tickets and arresting the bad guys and stuff.”

“I did want to make sure she was okay and hopefully brighten her day a little bit. She got a little teary eyed and I gave her a hug and walked away,” said Officer Clark.

To Officer Clark, we would like to thank you for taking the time to make someone’s day a little bit better because we all know the little things can go a long way.