Car catches fire behind U-Haul while family tows it on I-90

Firefighters are investigating what caused a BMW to catch fire on I-90 near the Freya exit.

Crews on scene tell KHQ that a family moving out of Spokane was towing the car behind their U-Haul when the front end burst into flames.

The driver safely pulled over and waited for firefighters to help extinguish the flames.

Crews tell KHQ that the car is a total loss.

No one was hurt.