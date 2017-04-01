AP-NORC Poll: Majority of Americans favor Russia probe

Slim majorities of Americans favor independent investigations into President Donald Trump's relationship with the Russian government and possible attempts by Russia to influence last year's election.



That's according to a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.



Amid questions swirling in Washington that have forced the resignation of one top Trump official and the scrutiny of several others, most Americans say they're at least somewhat concerned about the possibility that the Republican businessman's campaign had inappropriate contacts with the Russian government. Less than half say they're very concerned.



The results are sharply partisan. More than three-quarters of Democrats favor an independent investigation while only one-quarter of Republicans do.



Overall, 52 percent of Americans favor the probe, while 23 percent are opposed.

