Washington state couple seeks damages from N. Idaho county

A Washington state couple is seeking about $370,000 from a county in northern Idaho after a landslide destroyed their home.



The Bonner County Daily Bee reports that Lee and Myloa Stewart of Spokane Valley filed a precursor to a lawsuit against Bonner County on Monday.



The summer residence near Lake Pend Oreille was knocked off its foundation by a landslide on March 18. The house was unoccupied at the time.



The landslide came when a portion of Talache Beach Road above the home failed amid soaking rains.



Bonner County officials say they don't comment on pending litigation.



Information from: Bonner County (Idaho) Daily Bee, http://www.bonnercountydailybee.com

