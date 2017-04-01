Jordan Mathews' parents offer advice ahead of game: Stay calm, enjoy the moment

As Gonzaga gets set for its first-ever appearance in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament Saturday, KHQ sat down with the parents of one of the team's key players to talk routine and advice.

Gonzaga point guard Jordan Mathews played a pivotal role in getting the Zags to this historic moment. His 3-point shot in the closing moments against West Virginia helped get them past a tough team and on to the Elite Eight, where they dismantled underdog Xavier in an 83-59 victory.

Now Mathews parents are preparing for the game at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and giving their son some last-pointers. His dad Phil tells KHQ he would tell his son to, "Enjoy the moment, have fun, play angry, play hard."